NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-3) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (17-22-3) 7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Saturday is Mike Bossy night at UBS Arena, and fittingly, it comes as the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at UBS Arena. While the Islanders plan to honor the...
A look back at the Jets’ season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at this season and ahead to next season. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team won't hold a morning skate after playing in Buffalo on Thursday night. Stay tune for line-up updates and the Three Storylines.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Golden Knights
The Oilers conclude a four-game road trip and play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the Pacific Division leaders. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up four games on the road and a back-to-back set on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. You...
NHL
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
NHL
Prospecting: Firebirds Red-Hot
Kraken AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is excelling on both the road and, more recently in the last month, at home in brand-new Acrisure Arena. On a Friday night in mid-December, the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds collected an 8-1 road win over the San Diego. Forward Jesper Froden notched a hat trick, five other Firebirds tallied goals, and 14 different players earned points in a season-long pattern of scoring from the top to bottom of the roster. Coachella Valley's record improved to 14-5-3.
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Blues
Live updates from St. Louis, where the Bolts open the trip against the Blues. The Lightning get a big five-game Western Conference road trip underway on Saturday night in St. Louis. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
Devils Practice in Cali | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices ahead of facing three California teams as part of the their season-long five-game road trip. The Devils practice Thursday afternoon in California ahead of facing Anaheim (Friday), Los Angeles (Saturday) and San Jose (Monday). The Devils will also play in Seattle to complete their season-long five-game road...
NHL
Central Scouting midterm rankings covered on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Bedard, No. 1 among North American skaters, will be a 'superstar player in the NHL'. Connor Bedard will be a "superstar player in the NHL" someday, according to David Gregory, director of NHL Central Scouting. Central Scouting on Friday revealed its midterm ranking presented by BioSteel of the top North...
