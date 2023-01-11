ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mantas avenge earlier loss to Bulldogs

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H79v4_0kATY2YH00

ENGLEWOOD — Taylor Orris had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Lemon Bay took control midway through the second quarter and defeated DeSoto County, 63-48, Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs had beaten the Manta Rays by 29 points early in the season, but Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said his team has grown since then.

“They’re young and they’re just growing up,” Jones said. “They trust each other and it’s great to see. I rewatched the earlier game the other day and it’s like a different team. We’ve been playing well for about a month and a half now.”

The Mantas grabbed a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Orris was on the bench with two fouls and the Bulldogs took advantage with a 12-2 run in the second period to take a 25-22 lead. Orris came back into the game and sparked a 9-2 run to give Lemon Bay a 33-29 advantage at halftime.

“She plays so hard all the time,” Jones said. “She’s kind of our go-getter. She plays as hard as she possibly can every single minute she’s on the floor. But all of them are doing that now and they’re putting it all together. So it’s exciting.”

The Mantas came out hot in the opening minutes of the second half. With Orris scoring inside and Breanna Carroll hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, Lemon Bay stretched its lead to 49-34.

DeSoto’s attempts to close the gap proved futile in the final quarter, as the Mantas slowed down and let Maya Collins dribble time off the clock after pushing the pace earlier.

“DeSoto doesn’t have much of a bench, so we kind of pushed the ball and they got tired,” Jones said. “We have ball handlers who believe in themselves now.”

Collins finished with 14 points and 11 assists, while Carroll added 9 points and 10 rebounds for Lemon Bay, now 10-7 on the season.

Four players reached double figures for the Bulldogs, who fell to 10-4. Zeri Tyler led with 13 points, Yahri Tyler had 12, Keyara Montinat had 11 and Lazaiya Kinville added 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Win Thriller Over Middle Tennessee

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU (2-0) women's tennis team ended its first spring weekend Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Middle Tennessee at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "Today was a very challenging match. The conditions were windy and cold, and Middle Tennessee fought very hard," said FGCU head women's tennis coach Courtney Vernon. "The ladies won a close doubles point and battled hard in singles. They will enjoy the win and then get back to work next week to prepare for Florida State!"
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte

A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers mayor on making a deal to lease out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin is locked up, powerless, and waiting for the next move. But the city is confident a deal will be struck soon, and repairs will finally get underway. Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, believes that there’s a lot of potential that could come from a deal with Suntex Marinas by leasing out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy