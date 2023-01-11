GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mantas avenge earlier loss to Bulldogs

ENGLEWOOD — Taylor Orris had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Lemon Bay took control midway through the second quarter and defeated DeSoto County, 63-48, Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs had beaten the Manta Rays by 29 points early in the season, but Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said his team has grown since then.

“They’re young and they’re just growing up,” Jones said. “They trust each other and it’s great to see. I rewatched the earlier game the other day and it’s like a different team. We’ve been playing well for about a month and a half now.”

The Mantas grabbed a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Orris was on the bench with two fouls and the Bulldogs took advantage with a 12-2 run in the second period to take a 25-22 lead. Orris came back into the game and sparked a 9-2 run to give Lemon Bay a 33-29 advantage at halftime.

“She plays so hard all the time,” Jones said. “She’s kind of our go-getter. She plays as hard as she possibly can every single minute she’s on the floor. But all of them are doing that now and they’re putting it all together. So it’s exciting.”

The Mantas came out hot in the opening minutes of the second half. With Orris scoring inside and Breanna Carroll hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, Lemon Bay stretched its lead to 49-34.

DeSoto’s attempts to close the gap proved futile in the final quarter, as the Mantas slowed down and let Maya Collins dribble time off the clock after pushing the pace earlier.

“DeSoto doesn’t have much of a bench, so we kind of pushed the ball and they got tired,” Jones said. “We have ball handlers who believe in themselves now.”

Collins finished with 14 points and 11 assists, while Carroll added 9 points and 10 rebounds for Lemon Bay, now 10-7 on the season.

Four players reached double figures for the Bulldogs, who fell to 10-4. Zeri Tyler led with 13 points, Yahri Tyler had 12, Keyara Montinat had 11 and Lazaiya Kinville added 10.