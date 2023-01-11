Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss officially announces hire of Alabama's Pete Golding as DC
Pete Golding, the former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
Same song, different verse for Ole Miss men's hoops following sixth consecutive loss
The free fall continues for the Ole Miss men's basketball program following a sixth straight loss, now extending their SEC losing streak to 10 games dating back to last season. On Saturday, the Rebels had their chances and again they failed to deliver when they needed it most against the Bulldogs.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Report: Staff changes underway for Ole Miss football program
Are staff changes on the way at Ole Miss? Apparently, so. As first reported by Chuck Rounsaville of the Ole Miss Spirit, the Rebels are expcted to make staff changes as early.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0