FAYETTEVILLE — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had not hosted a game between Top 15-ranked teams at Bud Walton Arena since 1995, and when they got their first such encounter of the 21st century on Wednesday it did not go well as the Hoop Hogs lost their second consecutive SEC game (and third loss in their last four games), 84-69, against visiting No. 4 Alabama.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO