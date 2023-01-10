Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
beckershospitalreview.com
CEO to retire from RWJBarnabas hospital
Gary Horan is retiring as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. Mr. Horan will retire April 14, after more than 20 years with Trinitas Regional, according to a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Horan has...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CFO named president of 2 Mercy hospitals
Andrew Morgan has been appointed president of Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital and Mercy Health-Willard Hospital. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, which comprises 23 hospitals across Ohio and Kentucky, said in a Jan. 12 news release that Mr. Morgan has accepted the position after serving as interim president of the hospitals since July.
beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down
Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
beckershospitalreview.com
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services
Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. 2. Claudia Eisenmann was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville. 3. Ije Akunyili, MD, was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Epic pays its software development team
Epic has become a major player in the EHR and medtech industry. The company is looking to hire top-of-the-line software engineer talent. Here is a sample of what Epic pays its software development team annually, according to data collected by job-posting website Indeed:. Application developer: $90,855. Application support engineer: $96,649.
beckershospitalreview.com
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Fannie Gaston-Johansson, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, dies at 84
Fannie Gaston-Johansson, PhD, RN, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, died Jan. 7 at 84. Dr. Gaston-Johansson was a nurse faculty at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University from 1993 to 2014. She was the first Black woman to become a tenured professor at the university in 1998, according to a Jan. 12 article posted on the Johns Hopkins website.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
Comments / 0