FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
There are certainly many suitors for Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder as the trade deadline approaches
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Mike Budenholzer bares some good news regarding Khris Middleton
Could Khris Middleton be nearing a return?
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare trade inside the division in an attempt to get some return for recently DFA'd southpaw.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors make a LeBron James trade?
Injury Report: Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Spurs
The Golden State Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Former NBA All-Star Reportedly Lands Front Office Job
Former All-Star swingman Kyle Korver continues to move up the front office ranks. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are finalizing a deal to make Korver their assistant general manager. Korver spent several months as Atlanta's director of player ...
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
