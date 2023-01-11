Heat set NBA record with 40-for-40 night at free throw line, capped off with Jimmy Butler game-winner

The Miami Heat set an NBA record for free throws made without a miss on Tuesday, and it needed every single one of them.

Facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, the Heat went an unprecedented 40-for-40 from the charity stripe in a 112-111 win. The record-breaker came in dramatic fashion, as Jimmy Butler posted an and-1 with 12.9 seconds remaining and down by two points.

After tying the game at 111-111, Butler made one last free throw for the win and the record. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a would-be game-winner on the other end to finish the game.

The previous record-holder was the Utah Jazz, who made 39 free throws without a miss on Dec. 7 1982. Funnily enough, the Jazz lost to the Portland Trail Blazers that night.

The majority of the Heat's free throws came directly from Butler, who went 23-of-23 from the line in a 35-point night. He also posted seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 6-of-17 from the field.

The other record contributors were Gabe Vincent (6-of-6), Jamal Cain (2-of-2), Max Strus (2-of-2), Victor Oladipo (2-2) and Dewayne Dedmon (2-of-2), the last of whom had an eventful day for reasons beyond the obscure record.