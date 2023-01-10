Read full article on original website
NME
Tidal to trial “live DJ sessions” feature for HiFi Plus subscribers
Tidal has announced a new trial feature for its HiFi Plus subscribers in the US, which will allow them to “DJ” music live to other users. The feature was launched yesterday (January 11) on Tidal’s Early Access beta programme, according to a report from Digital Trends. According to a press release, Early Access members will be able to create a “session” that will allow all Tidal users – regardless of their subscription level – to listen in to the songs, albums or playlists being streamed live by the “session” creator.
YouTube Music’s refreshed Library UI is now rolling out to everyone
Many of us prefer YouTube Music over other music streaming services like Spotify because of its vast library of cover songs borrowed from YouTube. But the YouTube Music app itself pales against the competition without many everyday features like synced lyrics. Google has been working on making things better for its music streaming service by adding new features and design tweaks every now and then. In line with that, YouTube Music is getting the long-awaited redesign for the Library tab, which is now rolling out widely.
YouTube Shorts Length and Using The Feature For A YouTube Channel
YouTube shorts is an exciting feature that can help many YouTube channels. It also helps those who want to make shorter video content display that short content to a large audience. When it comes to YouTube shorts, you can upload videos between fifteen and sixty seconds in length, meaning your video shorts can be a quick fifteen-second thing or a whole minute without going over the limit. If the short is between fifteen and sixty seconds, you can use stock audio or original, non-copyrighted audio. However, those limited to fifteen seconds are allowed to use YouTube music, but they can't be any longer than that.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
Android Headlines
The latest Sony Walkman has longer battery life & runs on Android
Sony today has revealed a new Walkman model called the Walkman NW-A306, and it boasts improved battery life for longer enjoyment of your favorite digital music. You might find yourself asking why you’d want a dedicated music player like the Sony Walkman NW-A306. Especially when your smartphone already serves as a digital music player. Both for locally stored MP3 files and for streaming using services like Spotify, YouTube Music and more.
Roku is making its own TVs, set to launch this spring
Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions. Since...
How to delete a Google review
Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
Hell freezes over: Apple TV and Music apps are here for Windows 11 and don't disappoint
After years of waiting, Apple has released its official apps for Windows 11 for TV, Music, and Devices, and ... they're frankly quite excellent. You can get the preview versions now, but only if you're in the US!
Engadget
Apple TV and Apple Music apps quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
Apple Music and Apple TV apps have quietly arrived as preview versions on Microsoft Windows 11, according to a tweet from @ALumia_Italia seen by Thurrott. It's now possible to download the apps from the Microsoft Store, along with another preview app called Apple Devices that lets you "manage Apple devices from your Windows PC," according to the description.
Caroline Polachek on pop, privacy and imperfection: ‘I wanted undeniable, anthemic diva moments’
The American avant-pop star started out as an indie darling producing songs for Beyoncé. Now, she’s back with an album that could make her Gen Z’s Kate Bush
dailycoin.com
Apple to Launch Its Mixed-Reality Headset This Spring – A Metaverse Entry?
After years of development, Apple is preparing to launch a mixed-reality headset in the spring of 2023. This will mark the tech giant’s first foray into the virtual metaverse world and compete with the likes of Meta. The Apple Reality Pro to Debut Soon. Apple is looking to move...
TechRadar
Google One hits a billion downloads
Google One, the tech giant's service expansion to its cloud storage platform, has passed one billion downloads on Android devices, the company has revealed. The storage app began life as a paid subscription service, expanding the storage capacity of Google Drive, but also provides users with more storage to use in Gmail and Google Photos.
How to cancel your Hulu subscription
Whether it's because of a hike in your subscription rate or a lack of content, you may want to cancel your Hulu subscription in favor of an alternative streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max. This simple process can be done through your Hulu account page, and there's no need to call Hulu or write an email.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook shares video to mark Chinese New Year on social media
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As China celebrates its New Year, Apple CEOTim Cook shared a post on Weibo with a short film about a young man and his love for opera. Cook's post shares a "story that shines...
Apple highlights iPhone 14’s Unsend Message and Action Mode features in latest ads
The iPhone 14 has been out for around four months now. While the regular versions don’t bring many new features compared to its predecessor, Apple is trying to do its marketing magic trick by promoting an iOS 16 feature – which is available for a wide array of devices – and an exclusive iPhone 14 function in two of its latest ads.
Sling TV quietly launches user profiles to catch up with everyone else
Sling TV spruced up its streaming app in 2021, introducing larger thumbnails for shows and reducing dead space between buttons. More importantly, the service revamped the cloud DVR and channel guide interfaces with new options to bookmark your favorite shows and filter content easily. Perhaps the biggest change was its refreshed home screen, which highlights content recommendations, but something was missing: user profiles. If you live in a multi-user household, the lack of this feature may cause your recommendations to become more cluttered than they should. Sling TV has recently filled this void with the addition of multiple user profile support.
Phone Arena
The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone
The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar. The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.
ComicBook
Google Reveals Official Stadia Shutdown Time
Google has officially revealed when its Stadia game streaming service will be going down for good. In case you missed it, back in September 2022, Google revealed that it would finally be pulling the plug on Stadia in the early part of 2023. And while this news wasn't met with much shock considering that Stadia never really took off in the way that Google expected, its shutdown is still something that will impact a fair number of people when it comes about.
ZDNet
Apple accumulates a whopping 900 million subscribers across its services
When you think of how Apple became one of the most valuable companies in the world, you most likely think of its hardware. However, Apple's services have become a key revenue driver for the company. Every day, Apple users take advantage of the services to listen to music, download apps, watch shows, and more. In 2022, the services combined drew nearly a billion subscribers.
