Kearney hosts first state meeting of digital equity planning committee
KEARNEY – South Central Nebraska Digital Equity Planning Committee held its first state meeting at Kearney’s Harmon Park Wednesday. Hosted by Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District and Nebraska Information Technology Commission, the gathering was attended by nearly 20 people, including representatives from the state’s eight economic development districts.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached...
State senators announce new attempt to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska
The latest attempt to increase Nebraska's abortion restrictions is on its way to the Legislature, this time focused on the heavily debated terminology commonly referred to as the "fetal heartbeat." State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Wednesday her intent to introduce two bills in the coming days, the first...
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss prescription drugs, art, license plate readers
Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of seniors. After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
Amie Just: Age-old question comes to mind for Justin St. Clair, Nebraska track team
Justin St. Clair remembers the interaction vividly. The summer was winding down, and he was with Gary Pepin in his office. Then, Pepin, Nebraska’s legendary track and field coach, said something that took him aback. “‘You know, I think it’s my time,’” St. Clair recalled Pepin saying....
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
Idaho college murders suspect back in court
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, and has not yet entered a plea and is waiting to learn whether prosecutors in the high-profile case will pursue the death penalty. He appeared in court wearing an orange t-shirt and pants, and gave the judge short one-word answers when she asked him if he understood his rights during the roughly five-minute-long hearing.
Steinforth, Otterdahl pace Husker men at Graduate Classic track meet
Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
No. 16 Nebraska rides fast start to down No. 12 Minnesota in wrestling dual
No. 16 Nebraska won four of the first five matches as the Huskers went on to earn a 21-9 win over No. 12 Minnesota Friday night at the Devaney Center. Liam Cronin, ranked No. 10 at 125 pounds, opened the dual on the right foot for the Huskers with an 11-6 win over fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Patrick McKee. Cronin recorded four takedowns in the final two periods in recording his 10th straight victory.
Nebraska's second-half push comes up short as No. 3 Ohio State claims 76-67 win
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 25 points, including a trio of three three-pointers, to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 76-67 win against the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes keep rolling with an 18-0 record. Ohio State is a pretty complete team —...
Californians assess storm damage while bracing for more bad weather
Californians are now assessing the damage to their homes and communities after a series of relentless, powerful storms that left 18 people dead. With more stormy weather on the way, some are feeling anxious about what could come next.
Thursday's Hub Territory highlights
— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue
Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
