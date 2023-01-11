ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmoAO_0kATR86600

ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81.

Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican is reportedly working on getting a service set up for Pell before his body is returned to Australia, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to the AP. He is expected to be buried in Sydney.

Pell was the third-ranked official in the Vatican once Pope Francis had him help reform the Vatican’s finances. According to the AP, He spent three years as Secretariat for the Economy before returning to Australia in 2017.

Pell went back to Australia for legal reasons - he was trying to clear his name of child sex charges against him from his time as an archbishop, according to the AP.

Those charges dated back to the 1990s, according to The New York Times.

Pell was convicted in Dec. 2018 of five counts of child sexual abuse of two choir boys in 1996. Two years later, Australia’s highest court reportedly overturned the conviction saying there was a chance he was not guilty, according to The Times.

Pell served over a year in solitary confinement before his convictions were overturned, according to the AP.

Pell kept a diary during his time in prison filled with prayers, Scripture reading, and conversations he had reportedly had, according to the AP.

Pell along with his supporters believed that he was “scapegoated” for the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s failed response to clergy sexual abuse, according to the AP.

After Pell’s conviction was acquitted, he continued to face a tarnished reputation, the AP said.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that he was reportedly aware of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and didn’t do anything to stop it, according to the AP. Pell said he was shocked by their findings.

Once out of prison, Pell returned to Rome where he remained until his death, said the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Vatican holds funeral for cardinal who decried Francis' rule

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a "catastrophe" was given a funeral Saturday and hailed by some fellow churchmen at St. Peter's Basilica, with the pontiff imparting a final blessing for the once high-ranking Vatican prelate. Cardinal George...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
Footwear News

Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel of USA Takes the Crown With Plans to Use ‘Fashion As a Force for Good’

Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
LOUISIANA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — A strong majority of the U.N. Security Council urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers Friday to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women including the latest ban on women working for aid organizations which is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Greek police finalize security plan for ex-king's funeral

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek media said Saturday that 1,000 police will be deployed for the funeral service and burial of former King Constantine. Police wouldn't confirm the reports, but announced that a figure was finalized at a meeting of top security officials on Saturday. Police said...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Maduro's newest foe: an in-home caregiver who fled Venezuela

VALENCIA, Spain — (AP) — Like many of the 7 million Venezuelans who have abandoned their homeland in recent years, when Dinorah Figuera left behind her family and medical career in 2018 she was forced to accept meals from local charities and hop from one low-cost shared apartment to another upon arriving in Spain.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

More classified documents found at Biden's home by lawyers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, a teen in a tennis hurry

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Coco Gauff acknowledges she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she moves through life. The 18-year-old Floridian doesn't stick around in a city after a tennis tournament ends: "Even if it's a nice place," she said with a chuckle, "I like to leave." When dinner's finished, she's not one to linger in a restaurant: "I don't like to sit and talk after I'm done eating," she said, eliciting more of her own laughter. "I like to go."
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy