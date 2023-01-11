Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
The Anatomy of a Data Scientist – Know What Goes Behind the Scene
A quick look around the internet shows that people are donning a lot of different hats. Some claim to be “data scientists” yet fail to mention their background – which is the most important part – and others who might be confused by the term “data science” take pride in labeling themselves as “artificial intelligence” or “cognitive science”. Yet, no matter how they’d like to describe themselves, few of them have got much insight into what a data scientist actually does.
datafloq.com
How to develop an IoT-based Minimum viable product(MVP)?
The Internet of Things (IoT), which brings together linked gadgets and intelligent technology, has the potential to completely alter how we live and work. As a result, many businesses are eager to develop their IoT-based products and bring innovative solutions to the market. However, developing a full-fledged IoT product can be time-consuming and costly. That’s where the concept of a minimum viable product (MVP) comes in.
datafloq.com
Time Series Data: Analysis vs Forecasting
This is a sequence of data points collected over a period of time, which helps professionals to track changes over time & spot trends. These changes include milliseconds, days, and years. With the help of time series data, professionals can gain deeper insights, and make the right decisions. Let’s look...
datafloq.com
French video game maker Ubisoft increases writedowns and lowers targets
PARIS (Reuters) – Ubisoft is increasing its writedown estimate to 500 million euros ($538 million) and cutting its full-year revenue target after ending 2022 with weaker-than-expected sales, the French video game maker said on Wednesday. Ubisoft cited the deteriorating economy, marked by lower spending on non-essential goods, to explain...
datafloq.com
New Website Monitoring Techniques and Technologies You Should use in 2023
As global businesses continue to rely heavily on their websites, interactions, and the various applications they use, monitoring all of these features becomes imperative. Not only do you need to monitor the key website metrics and features to ensure network and traffic security, but you also need to monitor your website to gain relevant insights about your audience, customers, and your ranking in the search results.
Comments / 0