SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with an 86-47 win over Wake Forest. Westbeld dominated the first half with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with a couple of 3-pointers and also had six rebounds and four assists. She had 10 points, including a last-second 3-pointer, to help the Irish take a 21-8 lead after one quarter. She added nine in the second as the lead increased to 44-25. Elise Williams scored 13 points for Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO