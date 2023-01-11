Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
DCG’s crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion – source
(Reuters) -Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as woes pile up for its owner, venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG). DCG is considering offloading parts of its venture capital holdings to raise money, the Financial Times reported Thursday....
datafloq.com
Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse
(Reuters) -Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the sector, and only a few days after rival...
datafloq.com
6 Reasons Why Companies Fail at Data Governance
This article was written with Teresa Kovich, Principal Consultant at Das42. Everywhere we go in the cloud data space today, we’re hearing one message loud and clear: “you should be thinking about data governance”. It’s a sentiment that we wholeheartedly endorse, but we like to take it a little bit further – you should be thinking about data governance differently.
datafloq.com
Exclusive-China to allow Didi apps back online, in latest sign of regulatory thaw-sources
(Reuters) -Chinese authorities are set to allow Didi Global’s ride-hailing and other apps back on domestic app stores as soon as next week, five sources told Reuters, in yet another signal that their two-year regulatory crackdown on the technology sector is ending. Didi has been awaiting authorities’ approval to...
datafloq.com
How to develop an IoT-based Minimum viable product(MVP)?
The Internet of Things (IoT), which brings together linked gadgets and intelligent technology, has the potential to completely alter how we live and work. As a result, many businesses are eager to develop their IoT-based products and bring innovative solutions to the market. However, developing a full-fledged IoT product can be time-consuming and costly. That’s where the concept of a minimum viable product (MVP) comes in.
datafloq.com
U.S. lawmakers call FAA outage ‘unacceptable,’ demand a fix
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of more than 120 U.S. lawmakers told the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) its computer outage on Wednesday that disrupted 11,000 flights was “completely unacceptable” and demanded the agency explain how it will avoid future incidents. House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves and the...
datafloq.com
Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months
(Reuters) -Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close. The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January...
datafloq.com
Google says India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that India’s new antitrust order to change how the company markets its Android platform will drive up costs for app developers, equipment makers, and consequently, consumers. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Google $161 million for exploiting its...
datafloq.com
Tesla extends price cuts to U.S., Europe in sales push
(Reuters) – Tesla has slashed prices on its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe, the automaker’s website shows, extending a new strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for deliveries. The U.S. price cuts, announced late Thursday in U.S. time on the Model 3...
datafloq.com
U.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday raised concerns about the increased risk of severe injury and death from heavier electric vehicles on U.S. roads. She cited a General Motors GMC Hummer EV that weighs over 9,000 pounds, up from about 6,000 pounds for the...
datafloq.com
Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark
Join NowName: Protecting Business Innovations via Trademark. Creator: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Availability: In stock. Price: USD 50.00. Protecting Business Innovations Via Trademark Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Intellectual property rights (IPR) has a great impact on innovation development...
Comments / 0