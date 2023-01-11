Read full article on original website
datafloq.com
Google says India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that India’s new antitrust order to change how the company markets its Android platform will drive up costs for app developers, equipment makers, and consequently, consumers. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Google $161 million for exploiting its...
datafloq.com
DCG’s crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion – source
(Reuters) -Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as woes pile up for its owner, venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG). DCG is considering offloading parts of its venture capital holdings to raise money, the Financial Times reported Thursday....
datafloq.com
Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse
(Reuters) -Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the sector, and only a few days after rival...
datafloq.com
Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months
(Reuters) -Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close. The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January...
datafloq.com
TSMC defies chip downturn with record Q4; cuts 2023 capex as demand weakens
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC reported a forecast-beating 78% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is a rare bright...
datafloq.com
France fines TikTok $5.4 million for online tracking shortcomings
PARIS (Reuters) -France on Thursday fined TikTok 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for shortcomings linked to the short video platform’s handling of online tracking known as “cookies”, which the ByteDance-owned company said it had now addressed. French data protection watchdog CNIL said that its investigation only concerned...
datafloq.com
Disney, activist investor Peltz gird for fight over board seat
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co and billionaire Nelson Peltz are squaring off for a boardroom battle after the home of Mickey Mouse denied the prominent activist investor a seat on its board. Peltz, who co-founded Trian Fund Management, asked to join the Disney board after criticizing the company for...
