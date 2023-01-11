Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lt. Gov. Stratton to speak at Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP MLK event
PULASKI, IL — The Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP branch will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the St. John Praise and Worship Center. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will be the special keynote speaker. Tickets are $20 per person...
wpsdlocal6.com
Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location
PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
westkentuckystar.com
City announces schedule changes for MLK holiday
Monday marks the celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday will affect services provided by the City of Paducah. City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday. The Public Works Department will NOT collect curbside recycling Monday. Those whose recycling containers are collected...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 flyover ramp near Calvert City to close Tuesday
PADUCAH — The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the Interstate 24/I69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City will close on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The northbound I69 Exit 51 A and B flyover ramp will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until about 8 p.m. for erosion control work near the overpass across the northbound lanes of I69.
wpsdlocal6.com
Domestic violence prevalent in 2022 Paducah Police Department crime report
PADUCAH — Some crimes have dropped while others remain steady. Those are the findings from the 2022 year-end crime report the Paducah Police Department released Friday. Last year, the department investigated six homicides, including three related to domestic violence. In two of the three homicides related to domestic incidents, the victim was male.
wpsdlocal6.com
Culinary students serve lunch at McCracken County High School
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Better, healthier food: That was the focus at McCracken County High School, where students in the culinary class served lunch Friday. Students got the chance to practice their cooking skills and build new menu items for their classmates to enjoy. School leaders hope new menu...
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Adding naloxone to your first aid kit can help save lives, local public health officials say
PADUCAH — When putting together a first aid kit, supplies that come to mind may include bandages, antiseptic ointment and pain relievers. But public health officials in west Kentucky are encouraging families and individuals to add something new: naloxone. Naloxone, also known by the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student removed from Calloway County High School campus after gun found in truck, district says
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A student was removed from the campus of Calloway County High School after officials found a shotgun and hunting ammunition in the student's truck Friday morning, the school district's superintendent says. In a statement posted to Facebook, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle says that...
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray sixth grade student recognized for Deaf Spelling Bee second place win
MURRAY, KY — A Murray Middle School sixth grade student was recognized during the January Murray Independent School District Board meeting after winning second place at Kentucky's Deaf Spelling Bee. Originally, the spelling bee was cancelled due to COVID, a MISD release says. Upon hearing it was resuming, MMS...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi-involved crash cleared along US 45 in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A semi and at least one other vehicle that crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air are blocking U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This is along U.S. 45 between downtown Mayfield and the KY 80 intersection. Estimated duration is two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police: 2022 saw decrease in violent crime, increase in property crime
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department has released their end-of-the year report for 2022, providing statistics on how crimes and collisions changed from 2021. Officers say Paducah saw an overall decrease in some violent crimes, with an increase in others — especially theft related crimes. Additionally, they say 2022 was the fifth year in a row in which crime rates either dropped or remained steady.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom
PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after brief standoff in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Herrin, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a short standoff with law enforcement officers. In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded around 3:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of an...
