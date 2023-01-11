Shavurdacour Nicholas scored 33 points, including 26 in the second half, and Landry fought off John Ehret 62-57 in a nondistrict game Friday at Landry. Nicholas made his last four free throws to secure the victory for the Buccaneers (13-7), who are members of District 10-4A. He sank two with 15 seconds left in the game that gave Landry a 60-57 lead then hit two with four seconds showing for the final score, securing the win.

MARRERO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO