New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Jesuit has plenty to celebrate after Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament

Jesuit had the most to celebrate among New Orleans area schools at the Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament by winning three weight classifications on the way to a fourth-place team finish behind Catholic-Baton Rouge, which won for the first time since 2012. Jesuit sophomore Bodi Harris (113 pounds) and junior Jackson...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Shavurdacour Nicholas pours in 33 to lift Landry over Ehret

Shavurdacour Nicholas scored 33 points, including 26 in the second half, and Landry fought off John Ehret 62-57 in a nondistrict game Friday at Landry. Nicholas made his last four free throws to secure the victory for the Buccaneers (13-7), who are members of District 10-4A. He sank two with 15 seconds left in the game that gave Landry a 60-57 lead then hit two with four seconds showing for the final score, securing the win.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries

Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lizzo leaks New Orleans Jazz Fest appearance

Looks like Lizzo will be part of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The tour page on the singer and musician's website lists April 28-May 7 in New Orleans and links back to the Jazz Fest website. Jazz Fest will make its official lineup announcement on Friday. It...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup

To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M

The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
AVONDALE, LA
NOLA.com

HISTORY LESSONS: New School Board takes oath of office in Covington

The 15 members of the St. Tammany Parish School Board were sworn in for a four-year term during a special ceremony on Jan. 12 at the C.J. Schoen Administrative Complex in Covington. It was a historic night for the board which oversees the fourth-largest public school district in Louisiana. This...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say

A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
COVINGTON, LA

