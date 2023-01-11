Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
NOLA.com
Jesuit has plenty to celebrate after Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament
Jesuit had the most to celebrate among New Orleans area schools at the Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament by winning three weight classifications on the way to a fourth-place team finish behind Catholic-Baton Rouge, which won for the first time since 2012. Jesuit sophomore Bodi Harris (113 pounds) and junior Jackson...
NOLA.com
Shavurdacour Nicholas pours in 33 to lift Landry over Ehret
Shavurdacour Nicholas scored 33 points, including 26 in the second half, and Landry fought off John Ehret 62-57 in a nondistrict game Friday at Landry. Nicholas made his last four free throws to secure the victory for the Buccaneers (13-7), who are members of District 10-4A. He sank two with 15 seconds left in the game that gave Landry a 60-57 lead then hit two with four seconds showing for the final score, securing the win.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 22-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 22-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Marshall Drive 8045: Thomas P. Sentilles to Thomas P. Sentilles and Karen R. Sentilles, donation, no value stated. Oak Ave. 844: Kelly Mcdonough Gele,...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
NOLA.com
Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries
Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NOLA.com
Stately Washington Ave. mansion listed for $2.25 million in New Orleans' Irish Channel
The majestic Italianate home at 1006 Washington Ave. stands as a corner sentinel in New Orleans' Irish Channel neighborhood, the proud double-galleried, L-shape porches wrapping the white building in grand style. Bristling with embellishments on the outside as well as the interior, the 1860s home is part of a compound...
NOLA.com
Lizzo leaks New Orleans Jazz Fest appearance
Looks like Lizzo will be part of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The tour page on the singer and musician's website lists April 28-May 7 in New Orleans and links back to the Jazz Fest website. Jazz Fest will make its official lineup announcement on Friday. It...
NOLA.com
Victims in Mid-City triple homicide identified by coroner; 15-year-old among the dead
Three people killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Ever Ramirez was 23, and Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio was 27, the coroner said Friday. Dwayne Boutain was 15. He's the second 15-year-old who was fatally shot this month in New Orleans. The...
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
NOLA.com
The Mardi Gras 2023 season has already begun: Watch 5 short videos
Jan. 6 was the traditional start of the Mardi Gras season, which is more properly called the Carnival season. Carnival lasts all the way to Fat Tuesday. Which, in 2023, is Feb. 21. Mardi Gras is, strictly speaking, only the last day of Carnival. The day began with whistling and...
NOLA.com
Streetlights along dark stretches of interstate in New Orleans slowly being repaired
Dawn Hebert, a New Orleans East resident who lives near the violence-plagued Willows Apartments, says she tries not to venture downtown after dark. The only time you can catch her out and about is when the New Orleans Pelicans play. But the drive home along an unlit stretch of I-610...
NOLA.com
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M
The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
NOLA.com
Power restored in Central City after vehicle hits utility pole, Entergy says
Power was restored Thursday morning for thousands of people in New Orleans after being in the dark for about five hours. The outage was primarily in Central City and Gert Town, Entergy said. A vehicle hit a utility pole, which damaged Entergy's equipment and caused the outage, according to our...
NOLA.com
HISTORY LESSONS: New School Board takes oath of office in Covington
The 15 members of the St. Tammany Parish School Board were sworn in for a four-year term during a special ceremony on Jan. 12 at the C.J. Schoen Administrative Complex in Covington. It was a historic night for the board which oversees the fourth-largest public school district in Louisiana. This...
NOLA.com
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say
A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
