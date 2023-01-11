Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
LSU women withstand third-quarter rally at Missouri to pick up road win, remain undefeated
The LSU women's basketball team won Thursday night on the road at Missouri 77-57. The 20-point differential says the win was easy. The emotions on the faces of LSU players show it was anything but. Picture Alexis Morris’ tired eyes, as cameras filmed her walking to the locker room at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: On LSU gymnastics security, Walker Howard and a Will Wade sighting in L.A.
I would preface this type of column with my usual “notes on a golf scorecard,” but the scorecard got all soggy in Los Angeles at the CFP championship, so I had to toss it. …. … Jay Clark is worried. Worried about the one bad actor out of...
Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor
Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment. Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released. Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, ...
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
Update on QB Jaden Rashada: Father Denies Florida LOI Release Request
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has reportedly requested to be released from his signed Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators.
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida
Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled with the Florida Gators.
QB Jaden Rashada Yet to Enroll at Florida
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll at Florida or join the Gators after signing with the program in December.
WCJB
Keystone Heights hires Steve Reynolds as head football coach
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -For the last 24 years, the Keystone Heights football program enjoyed continuity through Charles Dickinson’s tenure as head coach. Dickinson, who also serves as the school’s athletic driector, stepped down as coach after the 2022 season--but at least he got to hire his own replacement.
wuft.org
Adam Van Allen: ‘Perfect human’ credited with saving lives after his death
Editor’s note: This is the fourth of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the links here to access the series intro and Part I and Part II. Susan Van Allen’s pot of macaroni, tomato paste and beef sizzled in her Keystone...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
See magical manatees gather in the warm waters of Crystal River, Florida, a nonstop flight away
CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA — Chomp. Chomp. Chomp. The steady sound of seagrass being nibbled surrounds snorkelers in the turquoise water. But it’s a few more moments before the source of the munching floats into view. Coming face to snout with an 8- to 12-foot manatee can be both...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
Comments / 0