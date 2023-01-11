Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Springfield Clinic
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about weight loss surgery with Springfield Clinic.
WAND TV
SkyWalker Outreach to host leadership academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — SkyWalker Outreach Services, Inc. will be hosting a Leadership Academy for Decatur-area students. The nonprofit will provide athletics, life skill trainings, and leadership programming to boys and girls 12-18. The academy will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the SkyWalker Sports Complex at 400 E. Eldorado in Decatur.
WAND TV
Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Michael Diggs, Robert Crawford, & Rev. Courtney Carson on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
January 16, 2023- Michael Diggs, Decatur NAACP president; Rev. Courtney Carson; and Robert Crawford from the Decatur Boys and Girls Club; joined host Kevin Breheny on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The impact of local African American icons such as Dr. Jeanelle Norman, the impact of the Boys and Girls Club on young lives in Decatur, and the mentors that shaped Rev. Carson’s life was also discussed. Listen to the podcast now!
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
newschannel20.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
WAND TV
Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than a hundred people gathered to discuss how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would respond to the death of Earl Moore Jr. The Unity March is held annually to celebrate King's legacy, but organizers said this year had a different meaning. "Each and every...
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
WAND TV
SIU Medicine releases statement on death of Earl Moore Jr.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — SIU Medicine has released a statement on the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore Jr. died on December 18, 2022 after being placed facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. Both workers were arrested following an investigation and have been charged with first degree murder. The Springfield Police Department released full body worn camera footage of the three police officers who were also present during the EMS call.
wmay.com
Project To Tell Stories Of African Americans Buried At Oak Ridge Cemetery
Federal funding will be used for material to highlight the stories of distinguished African Americans buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The $150,000 allocation will pay for marketing materials and development of an educational program similar to the current cemetery walks, but with a focus on the stories of people of color who were laid to rest there, particularly in the portion of Oak Ridge once known as the “colored section.”
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
Macon Co. health director resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning. Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department. She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud […]
wglt.org
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
wmay.com
Langfelder Invokes Moore Case At King Day Breakfast
Springfield has commemorated Martin Luther King Day with several traditional observances. A number of dignitaries turned out for the annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder referenced the recent death of Earl Moore, Jr., and...
WAND TV
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
