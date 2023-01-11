Read full article on original website
Late runs lift Lady Horns to two wins
Out-scoring two district opponents 41-11 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Horns notched a pair of wins last week to improve their season record to 12-13. Down 19-12 through three periods at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Schulenburg went on a 19-8 run to edge Weimar 31-27. Midway through the final stanza, a steal by Haylie Goode led to a Jessalyn Gipson basket and Brooke Redding made 1-of-2 free…
Domino tourney, wild game supper set
The Hallettsville KC Hall will be the site for the 70th Texas State Championship Domino Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the annual wild game supper on Saturday, Jan. 28. For the domino tournament on Jan. 15, registration will begin at 7 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. A consolation tournament will start immediately for the first two settings of losers. Two plaques plus cash will be…
Guerrero tries out for ATSSB band
Yahaira Guerrero, a member of the Schulenburg ISD band, took part in area competition this past weekend in Waco. While she didn’t place high enough to make the ATSSB (Association of Texas Small School Bands) all-state band, she did finish in the top 20 in trumpets. “We are extremely proud, to say the least! Awesome job, Yahaira!” Justin Bartlett, SISD band director, said.
Aggie Show Supporters
Aggie Show Supporters are accepting donations. The minimum donation to the Aggie Show Supporters is $100. Donations are 100% tax-deductible and will be documented with a receipt. Aggie Show Supporters raise money to purchase livestock projects at the Schulenburg Junior Livestock Show (held Jan. 19-21, 2023), with a primary goal of supporting those exhibitors who might not otherwise have a buyer…
Horns down Weimar, Bloomington
After a six-point win at home over Weimar on Jan. 3, the Shorthorns stayed undefeated in District 28-2A with a 20-point victory in Bloomington on Friday. Schulenburg, at 15-5 on the season through Jan. 6, had to withstand a fourth-quarter surge by the Wildcats last Tuesday. The Horns led 34-26 through but each time the margin reached double digits, Weimar responded to keep the game close.Akey…
Band Boosters auction item benefits SAFP
The Schulenburg ISD Band Boosters held a silent auction before Christmas, with one item’s proceeds being designated to go to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. A check for $55 was presented to Veronica Smith (left), volunteer representing the Food Pantry, by Maria Camacho (center), Band Boosters vice president, and Wendy Herzik, (right) Band Boosters president.
McCourt Equipment and employees donate to Food Pantry
A truckload of 511 pounds of nonperishable food and $1,180 was collected by the employees of McCourt Equipment Inc. of La Grange and delivered to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. Also donated was a company check for $4,000. McCourt employees making the delivery were Narsario Camacho (left), Matthew Cruz (second from right) and Tiffany Surman (right). Accepting the donation was Debra Blansitt…
MLK walk for freedom set Jan. 14 in La Grange
Everyone is invited to join the MLK walk for freedom and unity on Saturday, Jan. 14 in La Grange, signifying understanding and respect for everyone and celebrating the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The .8-mile walk will start at the Fayette County Courthouse, 151 N. Washington St. Participants will begin to gather at 11 a.m. and the walk will begin at noon. A short program will be held at…
Faison House to be part of MKL walk for freedom
The Faison House, 822 South Jefferson, La Grange, is proud to be a sponsor of the Martin Luther King walk for freedom and unity on Saturday, Jan. 14. The .8-mile walk will start at the Fayette County Courthouse at noon. A short program will be held at the Fayette Public Library gazebo. After the program, participants will gather across the street at the Faison House. “The house has a fascinating…
FUNERAL NOTICE - Howard L. Stoner
Funeral seervices for Howard L. Stoner, age 62, of Schulenburg will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11 am from the St. Rose Catholic Church in Schulenburg, Texas.'. Visitation to the public will begin after 9 am on Wednesday with the Parish Rosary recited prior to the Mass at 10:30 am from the church.
Santa leaves post-Christmas gifts
Schulenburg Elementary School students (front, from left) Elizabeth Williams, a fifth grader, and Justin Estrada, a kindergartner, receive gift bags from Santa with special post-Christmas delivery by the Schulenburg Chamber of Commerce. On hand for the presentation last week were (back, from left) Elementary Principal Kristi McBride and Chamber Executive Director Terri Wagner. The two winners…
Thomas ‘Tommy A. Janda
Thomas “Tommy” A. Janda, 70, of La Grange, Texas, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Tommy was born in La Grange on March 4, 1952, the son of Vastine and Bernice (Knapek) Janda. He married Karen Schertz on June 25, 1983, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange.
Shorthorn News
Daily – Fat-free chocolate, 1% white or lactose/fat-free milk. •Thursday, Jan. 12 – Chicken-n-waffle sandwich, grapes, apple juice. •Friday, Jan. 13 – Mini waffles, cherry applesauce, mangos. •Monday, Jan. 16 – Mini cinnis, pears, fruit punch juice. •Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Apple frudel, mandarin oranges, mangos....
James C. Prihoda
James Charles Prihoda was born to William and Mary Srubar Prihoda on May 2, 1942, in La Grange, Texas. He was baptized at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Plum and graduated from La Grange ISD in 1961. James married Carolyn Agnes Wick on Nov. 22, 1964, at St....
Edwin Vacek
The youngest of 6 children, Edwin Vacek was born on March 9, 1927, west of Schulenburg to Frank Vacek and Frances Stuchly Vacek, He attended St. Rose Catholic School and Schulenburg High School. As a teenager at Schulenburg High School, he played on the football team for 3 years, and also worked at his brother’s Humble Service Station for 10 cents an hour. During visits to relatives’ houses he learned to play tarocks.
New county judge, EMC discuss mitigation plans
Three days after Craig Moreau was dismissed as Fayette County’s emergency management coordinator, County Judge Dan Mueller and newly-appointed EMC Angela Hahn convened a meeting of Fayette County leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The get-together took place at the EMS building in La Grange. Several mayors, city managers, and elected officials, including Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, attended…
Narcotics Unit helps solve theft case in La Grange
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit, with the aid of Investigator David Smith, assisted the La Grange Police Department in solving a theft case from a business in La Grange, according to Sheriff Keith Korenek. The Narcotics Unit was able to identify a suspect in the case from video evidence provided by Investigator Smith. The suspect was then located and found to be in…
