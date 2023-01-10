Read full article on original website
Related
Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?
Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections
Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
Gov. Murphy proposes ending NJ's cap on liquor licenses for a single town
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address for 2023, the first such address delivered live at the State House in three years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, a town can only award one license per 3,000 residents. Liquor licenses go for more than $1 million in some communities [ more › ]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill
New Jersey could be the first state in the nation to require retailers to offer paper coupons after consumer groups expressed outrage over digital coupons that they say leave some shoppers out of the best supermarket sales. A bill that will be introduced on Thursday in the state Assembly would...
Marine Corps Vet From NJ Admits Defrauding VA Out Of $119,000, Threatening Agent
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from New Jersey admitted that he threatened to harm a federal agent after defrauding the VA out of $118,979 in disability benefits, authorities said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, lied when he claimed that he'd suffered PTSD from active-duty service that included having to recover human remains...
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
buckscountyherald.com
The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of NJ’s Enslaved People plus Discussion
New Jersey, the Garden State, is known for its produce, but not for the enslaved people who tilled the soil. In this two-part PBS documentary, descendants and historians tell their stories and why it was the last northern state to end the institution of slavery. Part one offers an overview...
New Jersey Globe
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Comments / 0