ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

P&G to acquire Black-owned hair care company

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Procter & Gamble announced Jan. 11 it will acquire Mielle Organics, a popular textured hair care brand. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in a few months pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed. P&G (NYSE: PG) said the move expands access to healthy hair products and services for Black women around the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
abc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Premium gas surcharge

It’s been great seeing lower gas prices this winter, but people who drive cars that require midgrade or premium gas are not celebrating because their prices remain stubbornly high. Kevin Macy has given up trying to guess which way gas prices are heading, after seeing some Cincinnati stations jump...
CINCINNATI, OH
GCN.com

City to integrate fleet vehicles with GPS network

Cincinnati is seeking a cloud-based GPS solution to provide unified location-services for city-owned vehicles. In a request for proposals issued Jan. 6, the Queen City said its departments have adopted independent GPS services, which limits interagency interoperability. The different systems make it difficult to maintain and upgrade processes because emerging technologies may be incompatible with the fleets’ current legacy systems.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
informerpress.com

Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released

State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Survey finds few people know link between alcohol and cancer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There may be yet another reason to extend your damp or dry January if you choose to drink less alcohol. A new survey suggests most of us don't know there's a strong connection between drinking and cancer risk. Alcohol has now been found to increase the risk...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati SPCA to celebrate 150 years with telethon Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Animal lovers, listen up. The Cincinnati SPCA is celebrating 150 years and it needs your help to find forever homes for animals in their shelters. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati talks about the annual telethon airing Sunday, Jan. 15 at Noon on WSTR 64. John Lomax will make a special appearance.
CINCINNATI, OH
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

SPCA Cincinnati Adopt-a-Pet Fund Show takes place Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati’s 27th Annual Adopt-A-Pet Fund telethon will air Sunday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Star64 and the Local 12 Facebook page. Snuggle up with the family’s fur babies and help us kick-off a spectacular day in animal welfare. Join the SPCA Cincinnati and Local 12 personalities working together to raise awareness and funds for homeless pets in Greater Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy