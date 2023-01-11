Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
P&G to acquire Black-owned hair care company
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Procter & Gamble announced Jan. 11 it will acquire Mielle Organics, a popular textured hair care brand. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in a few months pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed. P&G (NYSE: PG) said the move expands access to healthy hair products and services for Black women around the world.
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
abc27.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Premium gas surcharge
It’s been great seeing lower gas prices this winter, but people who drive cars that require midgrade or premium gas are not celebrating because their prices remain stubbornly high. Kevin Macy has given up trying to guess which way gas prices are heading, after seeing some Cincinnati stations jump...
GCN.com
City to integrate fleet vehicles with GPS network
Cincinnati is seeking a cloud-based GPS solution to provide unified location-services for city-owned vehicles. In a request for proposals issued Jan. 6, the Queen City said its departments have adopted independent GPS services, which limits interagency interoperability. The different systems make it difficult to maintain and upgrade processes because emerging technologies may be incompatible with the fleets’ current legacy systems.
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
informerpress.com
Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released
State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
WKRC
Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
WKRC
Survey finds few people know link between alcohol and cancer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There may be yet another reason to extend your damp or dry January if you choose to drink less alcohol. A new survey suggests most of us don't know there's a strong connection between drinking and cancer risk. Alcohol has now been found to increase the risk...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
tmpresale.com
The Prince Experience in Cincinnati, OH Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code
Eager to tell the world that pre-sale code for the Prince Experience presale is now available!!. Everyone with a working presale code will have a great opportunity to purchase presale tickets before the general public. What an wonderful experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad to go with...
WKRC
Local medical facility offering free screenings for common sleep condition
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman says getting help for a common health condition helped her sleep better and lose weight. If one of your goals this new year is to improve your sleep, there are free screenings this week that might help you rest a little easier.
WKRC
Cincinnati SPCA to celebrate 150 years with telethon Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Animal lovers, listen up. The Cincinnati SPCA is celebrating 150 years and it needs your help to find forever homes for animals in their shelters. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati talks about the annual telethon airing Sunday, Jan. 15 at Noon on WSTR 64. John Lomax will make a special appearance.
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
WDTN
What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
WKRC
SPCA Cincinnati Adopt-a-Pet Fund Show takes place Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati’s 27th Annual Adopt-A-Pet Fund telethon will air Sunday from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Star64 and the Local 12 Facebook page. Snuggle up with the family’s fur babies and help us kick-off a spectacular day in animal welfare. Join the SPCA Cincinnati and Local 12 personalities working together to raise awareness and funds for homeless pets in Greater Cincinnati.
WKRC
Cincinnati sues owners of Williamsburg Apartment complex over ongoing code violations
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati Tuesday sued the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell, citing numerous unresolved code violations and a major dispute over a broken water main into the complex. Local 12 has been reporting on the problems at the 1,000-unit complex since November. That...
Comments / 0