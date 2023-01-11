ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

cartercountysports.com

Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs Pick Up Big Road Wins At NG

The Hampton basketball programs picked up key road wins in District 1-A play on Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs remained perfect on the season with a 51-45 win over North Greene, while the Bulldogs pulled away to take a 68-52 victory over the Huskies. After North Greene opened the scoring...
HAMPTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Friday Round-up: Lady Cyclones, Lady Warriors Take District Wins

Elizabethton 74, Unicoi County 36 (girls) The Lady Cyclones took care of business in a big way. Renna Lane scored seven points in the opening eight minutes to power Elizabethton to a 19-4 lead after a quarter of play. Lina Lyon scored six points in the second as EHS kept their foot on the gas to take a 36-8 halftime lead.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.  Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

GPD: Investigation underway after man struck by train

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department responded to a call that a person was struck by a train. According to GPD, the person was struck near the Hwy. 70 Bypass/West Main Street intersection. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the male stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by the train.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers

ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

