FOX Sports
Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
FOX Sports
Luka Dončić, Mavericks outlast LeBron James & Lakers in double-OT thriller | UNDISPUTED
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 in double overtime last night. Luka finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. While LeBron in the losing effort had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Mavs win over Lakers.
FOX Sports
LeBron James listed as 'probable' for Lakers clash vs. Luka Dončić, Mavs | UNDISPUTED
After LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Denver Nuggets, he is listed as probable tonight against the Luka Dončić led Dallas Mavericks. Even with LeBron’s return though the Lakers find themselves as 3-point home underdogs according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview Lakers vs. Mavericks.
FOX Sports
Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver...
FOX Sports
Simas Lukosius scores 28 points for Butler in the tough win against Villanova
Butler Bulldogs' Forward Simas Lukosius carried the Bulldogs to the tough 79-71 win against the Villanova Wildcats. Lukosius led all scorers in the game with 28 points and added three assists and three steals on the night.
FOX Sports
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
FOX Sports
Washington snaps five-game skid, Keion Brooks' double-double propels Huskies over Stanford in 86-69 victory
Washington snapped a five game losing streak defeating Stanford 86-69 at home. Braxton Meah lead all scorers with 21 points and Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
FOX Sports
Adams leads No. 2 Kansas against No. 14 Iowa State after 22-point performance
Iowa State Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas faces the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas' 79-75 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks have gone 9-0 at home. Kansas ranks second...
FOX Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga rallies past BYU on Strawther's game-winner
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.
FOX Sports
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action
Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
FOX Sports
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over No. 19 Providence 73-67
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes, and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence's nine-game win streak 73-67 Saturday after squandering a big second-half lead. The Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) got 20 points from Trey Alexander and 19 from...
FOX Sports
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
