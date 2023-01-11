ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver...
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
No. 8 Gonzaga rallies past BYU on Strawther's game-winner

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action

Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over No. 19 Providence 73-67

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes, and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence's nine-game win streak 73-67 Saturday after squandering a big second-half lead. The Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) got 20 points from Trey Alexander and 19 from...
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant's attention for an autograph at Monday's game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
