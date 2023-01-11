ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more

The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos

Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
SheKnows

Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet

Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
RadarOnline

Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award

Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
GoldDerby

Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history

Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
MISSOURI STATE
Marie Claire

Jenna Ortega Completely Ditched Wednesday-Core at the Golden Globes

I, along with the rest of Netflix’s subscribers, have found myself deeply, deeply, deeply obsessed with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams. The dance! The makeup! The lack of intonation! We’ve all even been champions of the Wednesday-core fashion and beauty movement (think: all black, pigtail braids, extra eyeliner). Ortega has been the leader of the pack, doing press event after press event in ensembles inspired by her character. But flash forward to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and the actress decided to venture away from the Wednesday of it all, arriving in a ‘90s-inspired look.
LehighValleyLive.com

Amanda Seyfried adds Golden Globe to growing award collection with Tuesday night victory

Amanda Seyfried needs to clear some space wherever she keeps her Emmy, because now she has a Golden Globe to go with it. Seyfried’s performance as Elizabeth Holmes was once again recognized on Tuesday night, as she won the Golden Globe for “Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television.” The Allentown native, who played the real-life disgraced founder and CEO of blood-testing company Theranos in the Hulu series “The Dropout,” won an Emmy in the same category back in September.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Marie Claire

Jennifer Coolidge Wins the Golden Globes (and a Golden Globe)

At the Golden Globes this evening, White Lotus actress and fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical Comedy (which Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams won). Normally, a presenter's remarks aren't very, well, remarkable, but tonight, Coolidge spoke for well over a minute, charming...

