Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more
The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed
Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She Nearly Did Not Present at 2023 Golden Globes Over Fear of Mispronouncing Names
Buongiorno, awards season! The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was one of the first presenters of the night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, but her appearance nearly did not happen. “You know, somebody called Cara Bishop called me and said, ‘Jennifer, we would like you to present at the Golden Globes this year.’ And I said, […]
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history
Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
Jenna Ortega Completely Ditched Wednesday-Core at the Golden Globes
I, along with the rest of Netflix’s subscribers, have found myself deeply, deeply, deeply obsessed with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams. The dance! The makeup! The lack of intonation! We’ve all even been champions of the Wednesday-core fashion and beauty movement (think: all black, pigtail braids, extra eyeliner). Ortega has been the leader of the pack, doing press event after press event in ensembles inspired by her character. But flash forward to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and the actress decided to venture away from the Wednesday of it all, arriving in a ‘90s-inspired look.
Amanda Seyfried adds Golden Globe to growing award collection with Tuesday night victory
Amanda Seyfried needs to clear some space wherever she keeps her Emmy, because now she has a Golden Globe to go with it. Seyfried’s performance as Elizabeth Holmes was once again recognized on Tuesday night, as she won the Golden Globe for “Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television.” The Allentown native, who played the real-life disgraced founder and CEO of blood-testing company Theranos in the Hulu series “The Dropout,” won an Emmy in the same category back in September.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Jennifer Coolidge Wins the Golden Globes (and a Golden Globe)
At the Golden Globes this evening, White Lotus actress and fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical Comedy (which Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams won). Normally, a presenter's remarks aren't very, well, remarkable, but tonight, Coolidge spoke for well over a minute, charming...
Katie Holmes Served Another Perfect Look in Oversized Leather Coat and Champagne-Colored Pants
You can always count on Katie Holmes to deliver flawless fashion when she steps out for various events in New York City. After *that* cardigan set moment, I'm pretty much on board with everything the actress wears (yes, even the controversial dress-and-jeans incident), and one of her latest outfits is definitely ticking all the boxes for me.
