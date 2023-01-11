She may have been fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s time to own it. Lisa Rinna is meant for something even greater. And it's time she takes her rightful throne as the M&M spokesperson.The Lisa Rinna M&M meme has transcended time. I wake up in the morning yearning to look at it. I’ve spent months editing it into countless photos of me and my friends. I bought coasters with her on it.This meme is the modern embodiment of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t ever be satisfied by a life...

16 MINUTES AGO