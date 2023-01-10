Read full article on original website
Related
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
What Temperature Should You Set Your Thermostat To Before You Go On Vacation In Winter?
Keeping your home properly maintained during winter is important. Here's what temperature should you set your thermostat to before you go on vacation.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
electrek.co
The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power
The world’s most powerful wind turbine – the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype – has produced its first power. It’s now fully installed at the Østerild Test Center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark, and it will undergo an extensive test and verification program before full type certification and serial production begins.
traveltomorrow.com
Mercedes to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in North America, Europe and China by 2030
The launch of Mercedes’ high-power charging network will start in North America this year. Mercedes is investing in an “all-electric strategy”, which foresees the establishment of more than 10,000 high-power charges worldwide, across the US and Canada, Europe, China and other key markets by 2030. Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12, and ultimately as many as 30, high-power chargers with up to 350 kW of charging power.
Expion360 Soars On Launch Of Portable Powerpack Accessory For e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries
Expion360 Inc XPON has launched AURA POWERCAP 600 and AURA POWERCAP 800, the first accessories that can transform its Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack. AURA POWERCAPS convert e360 Li-ion batteries into portable power stations capable of powering numerous 120-volt and 12-volt devices. It also allows an...
globalspec.com
Low- to high-voltage driver controls MEMS devices
Menlo Micro has rolled out its eight channel, low-voltage to high-voltage drivers with an integrated charge pump. Called the MM101, the driver provides a cost-effective solution for controlling microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) devices and other high voltage driving applications. The high voltage driver features selectable communication interfaces (SPI, GPIO) with up...
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
techxplore.com
Researchers work toward harnessing ocean energy to power devices
Tsunamis, hurricanes, and maritime weather are monitored using sensors and other devices on platforms in the ocean to help keep coastal communities safe—until the batteries on these platforms run out of juice. Without power, ocean sensors can't collect critical wave and weather data, which results in safety concerns for coastal communities that rely on accurate maritime weather information. Replacing batteries at sea is also expensive. What if this could all be avoided by powering devices indefinitely from the energy in ocean waves?
globalspec.com
Heilind Electronics stocking Molex OneBlade 1.00 mm wire-to-board connector system
Global electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics and authorized distributor for Molex is stocking and shipping Molex’s OneBlade 1.00 mm wire-to-board connector system. OneBlade connector’s single housing can be used interchangeably as a vertical or right-angle header. consisting of only three components, which mitigates the risk of material shortages....
Electric vs. Hydronic Radiant Floor Heating Systems
Choose the best infloor heating system. We cover the pros and cons of electric systems and hot water (hydronic) systems for comfort and space heating. Electric are easier and usually cheaper to install. Hydronic are ideal if you already have a boiler. The Benefits of Infloor Heat. Once you shed...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
globalspec.com
Granite River Labs selects Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster 10 Zi-A oscilloscope for USB4, DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt testing
Teledyne LeCroy reports that Granite River Labs in Taipei, Taiwan, has selected Teledyne LeCroy’s LabMaster 10 Zi-A oscilloscope for their newest electrical test bench for USB4, DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt testing. The new DisplayPort 2.1 specification supports 80 Gb/s link speeds, while the new USB4 Version 2.0 specification supports...
globalspec.com
The 5 best automotive innovations at CES 2023
CES has become as much an auto show as it is a gadget and gear show. There is simply so much happening in the automotive space it is hard to keep up. This includes the amazing concept vehicles that were introduced at CES 2023 last week. But the technology coming to cars soon may drastically change everything and truly usher in vehicles as a third space.
electrek.co
These companies will build a floating wind turbine out of aluminum
Aluminum and energy giant Hydro and floating wind specialist World Wide Wind will build an offshore floating wind turbine out of aluminum. Oslo-headquartered Hydro is one of the largest aluminum companies in the world. It has operations in some 50 countries. World Wide Wind is a Norwegian startup that has...
globalspec.com
Basic types of antennas
Antenna design requires understanding the relationship between the transmitting and receiving frequency, directionality, polarization, impedance and the geometries of different antennas. This article will evaluate several different antenna designs and describe their strengths, differences and how to calculate the dimensions for each of these geometries. The truth is that every...
Comments / 0