Related
Multiple agencies work to bring relief to Selma after deadly tornados wreak havoc
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies across the state are working to bring relief to the many Alabamians who were impacted by Thursday’s deadly storms and tornados. The aftermath in Selma is devastating with some rescue crews calling the damage the worst they’ve ever seen. They say it will be a long road to recovery. […]
‘The trees look like toothpicks’ – Alabama governor, senator tour tornado’s path, vow support
Governor Kay Ivey traveled to Selma Friday to survey the damage of the tornado that struck the city on Thursday. Ivey was accompanied by Senator Katie Britt on the trip and they briefly spoke to the media. Ivey declared a State of Emergency in Selma on Thursday. “The storm was...
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
alreporter.com
Rep. Sewell promises to coordinate federal response to tornado damage in Black Belt
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, released the following statement regarding the tornado damage impacting Selma, Alabama, and the Black Belt:. “I am devastated and heartbroken by the tornado damage in my hometown of Selma and throughout the Black...
ABC 33/40 News
'Love your neighbor, help your neighbor': Selma unites to clean up after EF2 tornado
An EF2 tornado brought catastrophic damage to downtown Selma. Gov. Kay Ivey toured the damage left behind in Dallas County. She said she has asked President Joe Biden for to expedite a major emergency disaster declaration for Alabama. People in the community got to work right away as clean up...
wbrc.com
More than 90 homes damaged in Hale County after multiple tornadoes
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cleaning up after a tornado isn’t new for neighbors in Hale County. EMA officials said they have been hit with tornadoes or strong straight line winds more than ten times in the last year. EMA Director Russell Weeden said Hale County used to average...
selmasun.com
Clarke, Wilcox law enforcement investigating discovery of body in burned pickup
Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County. According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
wbrc.com
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
apr.org
UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds
Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
selmasun.com
Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County
A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
wbrc.com
Preliminary reports show EF-3 damage in Autauga Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the National Weather Service office spent Friday surveying storm damage in Alabama and have issued preliminary reports on the level of damage seen from those storms. In Autauga County, survey assessments continue with no complete report yet, but officials say EF-3 tornado damage was...
wbrc.com
Prattville CR 43 neighbors dealing with EF-3 tornado destruction
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners living on County Road 43 in Prattville are working to clear up the debris and destruction left by Thursday’s EF-3 tornado. Just days ago, three mobile homes were standing in an area off the road. Family members tell WBRC FOX6 the four people living within them were injured during the storm.
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wbrc.com
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO CAUGHT ON CAM NEAR FARM
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
