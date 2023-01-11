ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Rep. Sewell promises to coordinate federal response to tornado damage in Black Belt

Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, released the following statement regarding the tornado damage impacting Selma, Alabama, and the Black Belt:. “I am devastated and heartbroken by the tornado damage in my hometown of Selma and throughout the Black...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
SELMA, AL
apr.org

UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds

Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County

A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

wbrc.com

Preliminary reports show EF-3 damage in Autauga Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the National Weather Service office spent Friday surveying storm damage in Alabama and have issued preliminary reports on the level of damage seen from those storms. In Autauga County, survey assessments continue with no complete report yet, but officials say EF-3 tornado damage was...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville CR 43 neighbors dealing with EF-3 tornado destruction

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners living on County Road 43 in Prattville are working to clear up the debris and destruction left by Thursday’s EF-3 tornado. Just days ago, three mobile homes were standing in an area off the road. Family members tell WBRC FOX6 the four people living within them were injured during the storm.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

