WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WVNews
Toland hits 5 3's as Huskies overwhelm Patriots
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the beginning of the season, North Marion guard Olivia Toland didn’t feel her outside shooting was quite up to par. A performance like Saturday, however, shows that’s in the past.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just...
WVNews
Cincinnati holds on late, beats SMU 54-52
DALLAS (AP) — Landers Nolley II knocked down a 3-pointer with three-and-a-half minutes to play and it proved to be the game-winner as Cincinnati held on for a 54-52 win over SMU on Saturday. The Bearcats held a 54-49 lead but did not score again in the game and...
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
Concord dominates boards, inside play to topple West Virginia Wesleyan men, 78-64
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Concord dominated the boards Wednesday night, using that advantage to score 21 second-change points on its way to a 78-64 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action. Concord pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and had a 45-27 advantage overall as...
WVNews
Three-point barrage, lopsided quarter doom Notre Dame against Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball’s 11-game losing streak to start the season is no more after a win over Parkersburg Catholic on Friday. But although the Irish are in the win column, they haven’t necessarily turned a corner. The gap between Notre Dame...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman’s milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont’s Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
Fairmont State University set to resume classes on Tuesday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University students will return to campus this week for the Spring 2023 semester, and Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips is more than ready to begin what she believes will be a successful conclusion to the school year. Classes will resume on Tuesday,...
WVNews
Birth announcements
LANGFORD — A daughter, Adalinn James Langford, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Jan. 4, 2023, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Delani Watson and Cameron Langford from Fairmont. Maternal grandparent is Lisa Watson, Shinnston. Paternal grandparents are Amanda Wright, Bridgeport, and Matthew Langford, Mount Clare. Great-grandparents are Wilma and the late Bill Chrastina, Shinnston, Mary and John Wright, Wilsonburg, and Crystal and the late Jim Langford, Nutter Fort.
WVNews
Lewis County (West Virginia) Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For nearly 16 years, the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local happenings. One of its most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Spaghetti benefit dinner for Chad McCloy, noon-5 p.m., Summit Park Fire Department, 249 Simpson St., Clarksburg. Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drink. $10 adults; $7 children. Basket raffles. 304-476-4140.
WVNews
Harrison County budget preparations already underway; administrator intends to begin meetings next month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The beginning of the year marks the beginning of budgeting season for many West Virginia counties and municipalities. Fiscal year budgets are due to the state for approval by late March. A Harrison County official expects meetings on the county’s budget to begin in...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Letitia Renea Alonso, 48, Bridgeport, and Ivy Riccole Paugh, 36, Bridgeport.
