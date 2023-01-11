FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman’s milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont’s Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.

6 HOURS AGO