The Gardens of Versailles
The Gardens of Versailles at the Château de Versailles, approximately 12 miles southwest of Paris, France, is one of the most magnificent gardens I've ever visited. It's an incredible 2,000-acre garden that was first built in 1624 but looks quite similar to how it would have nearly 400 years ago. We visited during our time in Paris as a day trip, and I was blown away by the complexity and sheer magnitude of these gorgeous gardens. Truly, I've never seen anything like it. I can't even imagine how this space would have wowed visitors centuries ago who had little frame of reference.
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Looters Stole This Ancient Sarcophagus From Egypt 15 Years Ago. The US Just Gave It Back.
The Egyptian government welcomed home an ancient wooden sarcophagus on Monday that was looted from the country nearly 15 years ago, according to the Associated Press. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said three months ago, after his office determined the sarcophagus had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.” An official at Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, told the Associated Press the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient...
The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year
About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
Amateur Sleuth Helps Unearth A 'Surreal' Finding In Cave Drawings
"What we are discovering is that these ancient ancestors are a lot more like us than we had previously thought,” the London furniture conservator said.
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
Massive trove of prewar Jewish artifacts unearthed by construction workers in Poland
(JTA) — Construction workers renovating an old tenement house in Lodz, Poland, unearthed a surprising find: an untouched cache of hundreds of Jewish artifacts believed to have been hidden in advance of the Nazi occupation of the city. The trove — which included menorahs, kiddush and ritual washing cups...
Researchers Discover Egypt’s Oldest Tomb Oriented to Winter Solstice
Perched in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa, the structure is precisely oriented to the winter solstice sunrise, allowing the sun’s rays to shine upon the intended resting place of a governor of the city of Elephantine. A team of researchers from the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University...
Storied Pompeii Site Reopens, Banksy Online Sale for Ukraine Targeted, and More: Morning Links for January 11, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPEN HOUSE. It might be time to book that ticket to Italy! After 20 years of renovations, the sumptuous House of the Vettii has reopened in the doomed city of Pompeii. The ancient Roman home—sometimes referred to as the Sistine Chapel of Pompeii, due to its remarkable paintings—was owned by two formerly enslaved men (maybe brothers, maybe not) who ended up minting a fortune trading agricultural products, like wine, BBC New reports. Sex work apparently occurred at their place, too. The Guardian has some impressive photos, as does Smithsonian magazine, but this is clearly a marvel to be experienced in person....
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
Europe's famous bog bodies may be part of a tradition that spanned millennia
An international team of archaeologists have analyzed hundreds of ancient human remains found in Europe's wetlands, revealing these "bog bodies" were part of a tradition that spanned millennia. People were buried in bogs from the prehistoric period until early modern times. The team also found that, when a cause of death could be determined, most met a violent end.
Rare, 'high-status' Viking burial unearthed in a garden in Oslo
Archaeologists have excavated a rare Viking burial in Oslo containing the remains of a high-status individual and a variety of grave goods.
Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II's sarcophagus in Paris for rare loan
The sarcophagus of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II is to return to Paris in April for the first time in almost 50 years, in a rare loan of the relic outside Egypt. The ornate coffin will be on show in the French capital from April 7 to September 6, the star attraction alongside an exhibition previously shown in San Francisco and which will conclude in Sydney -- minus the sarcophagus.
Experience India’s Jewel of Architecture With a Visit to the Taj Mahal From Delhi
The Taj Mahal is a breathtakingly beautiful mausoleum located in Agra, India, and is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Located just a short drive from Delhi, it’s the perfect destination for a day trip. If you’re planning to visit the Taj Mahal from Delhi, there...
