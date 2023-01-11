This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. The Gardens of Versailles at the Château de Versailles, approximately 12 miles southwest of Paris, France, is one of the most magnificent gardens I’ve ever visited. It’s an incredible 2,000-acre garden that was first built in 1624 but looks quite similar to how it would have nearly 400 years ago. We visited during our time in Paris as a day trip, and I was blown away by the complexity and sheer magnitude of these gorgeous gardens. Truly, I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t even imagine how this space would have wowed visitors centuries ago who had little frame of reference.

7 DAYS AGO