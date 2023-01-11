Who do you want for a county commissioner for Goodhue County? Do you want a team player, someone who knows how to work with others? Do you want someone who knows the area, Goodhue County and the community of Red Wing? Do you want someone with communication skills, who can listen with respect and compassion? Do you want a problem solver, someone who is both smart and down to earth?

GOODHUE COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO