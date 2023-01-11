Read full article on original website
Wingers gymnastics finish third at Rochester
Red Wing traveled to Rochester to take on Mayo, Century and John Marshall Friday night. The Wingers came in third place as team with a score of 120.775. Chloe Fox led the team with an all-around score of 33.925. Anna Stockton came in fifth with a PR of 28.450. On...
Area boys basketball: Jan. 13
Lake City remained perfect on the season with another win, this one against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers hung on for a 67-62 win Friday night. Ryan Heise led the Tiger offense with 21 points. Keegan Ryan had 14 points. Jaden Shones scored 12 points and Hunter Lorenson added 10 points. Hunter...
Area wrestling: Jan. 13
The Goodhue wrestling team improved to 9-2 overall with a win over Pine Island in a dual meet on Friday. The Wildcats have the Caledonia invite next on Saturday. 106: Jag Foster (PI) won by forfeit. 113: Lucas Erickson (G) tech. fall Sam Thein, 15-0. 120: Sam Muller (PI) won by forfeit. 126: Nick Thein (PI) dec. JJ Bien, 8-5. 132: Hayden Holm (G) pinned Corrin Pike, 0:54. 138: Payton Holst (G) pinned Gavin Twaddle, 3:31. 145: Nate Beck (G) pinned Kris Fogal, 5:13. 152: Beau Jaeger (G) maj, dec. Alden Smith, 12-0. 160: Ben Grabau (PI) dec. Jeremiah O'Reilly, 4-2. 170: Grant Reed (G) maj, dec. Will Radtke, 9-1. 182: Jack Carlson (G) tech. fall Aiden McDaniel, 21-6. 195: Carsyn O'Reilly (G) pinned Ben Pike, 1:50. 220: Kassen Bigalk (G) won by forfeit. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Zach Diderrich, 2:49.
Gillman retires as boys, girls tennis coach
On Friday, Jan. 7, Tom Gillman emailed players, assistant coaches and families announcing his retirement from coaching tennis. After reflecting on how the fall season went with the girls team, Gillman said he felt now was the time to make it official. “We all have to retire at some point,”...
Continuing his legacy: Team Rodge shows ‘grit’ remembering Chris Rodgers
Since the death of Chris Rodgers in 2017, his wife June has thought to herself how to best give back to the community. Chris was a social worker for the Red Wing school district for 23 years. He helped change the program and make it more immersive for other workers and the students whom he aided. June said he walked into a cubicle in an office and immediately wanted something to better suit the kids.
Winter Carnival celebrates Dakota heritage
The Red Wing community is invited to a winter carnival event hosted as a piece of the process in the Honoring Dakota Project. The Honoring Dakota Project is an ongoing process through many organizations that are hoping to bring the Prairie Island Indian Community and Red Wing community together. “This...
Jaydon Neuffer
July 3, 2008 - Jan. 10, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Jaydon Neuffer, 14, Red Wing, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, in his home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Wing. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Letter: Wisdom, integrity, commitment
Who do you want for a county commissioner for Goodhue County? Do you want a team player, someone who knows how to work with others? Do you want someone who knows the area, Goodhue County and the community of Red Wing? Do you want someone with communication skills, who can listen with respect and compassion? Do you want a problem solver, someone who is both smart and down to earth?
Project looks to improve He Mni Can
The Red Wing City Council voted to approve $130,500 for services with Stantec to plan for additions and improvements at He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Regional Park. The council voted 6-1 to approve the agreement with council member Ron Goggin dissenting. “I know a lot of work has been done on...
Another view column: Legislature needs to rein in university
One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children. Tragically, that aspiration is being assigned to the ash heap of history as instant gratification and...
