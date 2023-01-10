ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook dislocated his pinky finger but says he'll be OK

By Robert Marvi
Monday night’s contest against the Denver Nuggets was a painful one for the Los Angeles Lakers in more ways than one.

They lost, 122-109, as they were without not only Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves, but also LeBron James, who was ruled out hours before tip-off due to ankle soreness.

In addition, Russell Westbrook, who was one of the few Lakers to shoot well in the loss, seemed to hurt his hand at one point in the first half. He later admitted he had dislocated his pinky finger, but he believes he’ll be able to continue playing.

“I dislocated my pinky, but it should be alright. I got an X-ray, nothing, so I’ll be alright. As a point guard your fingers stay gettin messed up so it’ll be alright.”

Westbrook has made a remarkable turnaround this season, and he is an integral part of a team that has won six of its last eight games and is knocking on the door of the Western Conference playoff picture.

If he has to miss any time, it would be a huge blow for a squad that is already very shorthanded, even with James in the lineup.

