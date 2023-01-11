Ventura County Sheriff's officials have arrested a man in connection with a murder case involving a Camarillo man who went missing in July. The victim, 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez, was eventually found dead in October by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. The discovery capped a months-long search during which the sheriff's office issued a plea for the public's help and Velasquez's friends and family organized search parties and hired a private investigator.

