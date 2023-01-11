Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Can Connor Cover? A Great Sunday To Be The Worst
I’ll start us off with the bad news this week and just rip the Band-Aid off: We only have 13 games of football left this season. The good news of course is that every game left is a playoff game and the best teams in the world will compete to be the last one standing.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Doug Pederson doesn't challenge a missed call on a dropped pass and it costs Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett got up, with Jacksonville Jaguars defenders gesturing that Everett had just dropped the ball, and he signaled to hurry up with the next play. That should have tipped off Jaguars coach Doug Pederson to challenge Everett's catch. But he didn't. It was a...
A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins looking to get respect from Vikings’ Patrick Peterson
Isaiah Hodgins caught one pass for every letter in R-E-S-P-E-C-T and added another for an exclamation point. One of the highlights of the first Giants-Vikings game was the constant jawing between the relatively unknown receiver Hodgins (eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown) and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson (interception), who will line up across from each other again Sunday in the playoff rematch. Did Hodgins earn Peterson’s respect in defeat? “I can’t speak for him, but I would hope so,” Hodgins said. “If I didn’t, that’s going to be the goal this weekend.” Likely unbeknownst to Peterson, that one-on-one matchup...
Northview beats Chicago Hyde Park in overtime
Northview beat Chicago Hyde Park in overtime 53-52. Ottawa Hills fell to Detroit Martin Luther King.
No. 7 UCLA’s second-half charge dunks Colorado
Jaime Jaquez Jr. did it all with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to help No.
No. 10 Texas claws back to down Texas Tech, 72-70
Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 — including five free throws in the final 21 seconds
Wazzu staves off Stanford at buzzer, 60-59
Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers, DJ Rodman added four and Washington State survived a wild finish to defeat visiting Stanford
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory
