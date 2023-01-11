ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Drought Continues for Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief. Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought. “While it is great to see significant improvements throughout Massachusetts, […] The post Drought Continues for Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Town Seeks New Hires: Social Worker, Community Service Officers Proposed

CHATHAM – Building on successes in Harwich and Orleans, Town Manager Jill Goldsmith is seeking new ways to expand the reach of human services programs in town. As part of a package of more than 12 full-time positions she’s considering for the fiscal 2024 budget, Goldsmith has included four part-time seasonal community service officers to work with police, and one or two clinical social workers to help citizens of all ages in need of counseling.
CHATHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads

BARNSTABLE – Work for the Vineyard Wind Offshore energy project will impact roadways throughout Barnstable through next week. Starting Saturday through Monday, cable pulling will take place at Covell’s Beach for work that cannot be interrupted until the submarine cable is secure on land. In addition, Monday will...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Elizabeth Harwood Eldredge

ELDREDGE - Elizabeth Harwood, age 78 of Chatham, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by family (including her loyal cat, KK) and a tremendous team of caregivers. Wife of the late Kendrick Nickerson Eldredge, Elizabeth was a Chatham native by marriage. Beth was “imported” by...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
WELLFLEET, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen E. (George) Andrews

Helen E. (George) Andrews, age 87, of North Chatham, Massachusetts passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born to parents the late Anthony and Helen (Sears) George, June 11, 1935 in Barnstable, MA. She graduated from Barnstable High School, class of 1953. Helen was married to the late James H. Andrews in 1955 and raised their family in North Chatham, MA.
CHATHAM, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in Dennis

James Flynn and Theresa Flynn acquired the property at 51 Shore Drive, Dennis, from John M Knowles and Kristin N Knowles on Dec. 22, 2022. The $2,295,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $991. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham

EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
EASTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy