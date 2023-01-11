Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: COVID community level moves to 'high'; voters give Nauset High reno a thumbs up
This week: the Cape, islands, and South Coast are moved into a "high" COVID designation. The renovation of Nauset High School wins a big endorsement at the ballot box. And the controversial Twin Brooks development project moves a critical step forward. We have those stories and more, as CAI News...
capecoddaily.com
Drought Continues for Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief. Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought. “While it is great to see significant improvements throughout Massachusetts, […] The post Drought Continues for Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
After more than a century, Wellfleet's Herring River salt marsh comes back to life
In the Wellfleet of a century gone by, the leaves crunching under my feet wouldn’t be here, so close to the Herring River. The river used to be the center of a productive salt marsh — much wider and wetter than it is today. Soon it will be...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Seeks New Hires: Social Worker, Community Service Officers Proposed
CHATHAM – Building on successes in Harwich and Orleans, Town Manager Jill Goldsmith is seeking new ways to expand the reach of human services programs in town. As part of a package of more than 12 full-time positions she’s considering for the fiscal 2024 budget, Goldsmith has included four part-time seasonal community service officers to work with police, and one or two clinical social workers to help citizens of all ages in need of counseling.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
capecod.com
Cable Installation Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Work for the Vineyard Wind Offshore energy project will impact roadways throughout Barnstable through next week. Starting Saturday through Monday, cable pulling will take place at Covell’s Beach for work that cannot be interrupted until the submarine cable is secure on land. In addition, Monday will...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Elizabeth Harwood Eldredge
ELDREDGE - Elizabeth Harwood, age 78 of Chatham, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by family (including her loyal cat, KK) and a tremendous team of caregivers. Wife of the late Kendrick Nickerson Eldredge, Elizabeth was a Chatham native by marriage. Beth was “imported” by...
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Helen E. (George) Andrews
Helen E. (George) Andrews, age 87, of North Chatham, Massachusetts passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born to parents the late Anthony and Helen (Sears) George, June 11, 1935 in Barnstable, MA. She graduated from Barnstable High School, class of 1953. Helen was married to the late James H. Andrews in 1955 and raised their family in North Chatham, MA.
Single family residence sells for $4 million in West Harwich
Dennis Maguire bought the property at 43 Shore Road, West Harwich, from J Fitzpatrick Jr Ret D on Dec. 23, 2022. The $3,950,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,543. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
capecod.com
Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding
BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in Dennis
James Flynn and Theresa Flynn acquired the property at 51 Shore Drive, Dennis, from John M Knowles and Kristin N Knowles on Dec. 22, 2022. The $2,295,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $991. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
capecod.com
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham
EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
