Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region.

The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow down and use caution."

The area forecast to be hardest hit by the storm is Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to 13 inches of snow could fall.

The Island Park, Spencer, Dubois, Arco, Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton areas could receive up to 7 inches of snow while up to 5 inches could fall on the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth and Fort Hall areas.

Up to 4 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Malta, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor areas.

East Idaho's higher mountaintops could receive up to 11 inches of snow from the storm depending on its severity.

Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Mackay and Salmon areas.

Winter weather warnings are also in effect in Nevada, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.

