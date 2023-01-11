Washington won each of the first two meetings between the two longtime geographic rivals, with the first of those victories coming via the shootout. Wednesday's game against the Flyers was Washington's only game in the last five nights, but the schedule thickens considerably for the Caps starting with tonight's game against Philly, which is the first of three games in four nights, four games in six nights and five games in eight nights. Following tonight's home game, the Caps will play seven of their next nine games on the road, including six of their next eight between now and the All-Star break/bye week at the beginning of February.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO