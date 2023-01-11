Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Isles aim to halt season-high losing skid vs. Canadiens
The second half of the season has barely begun for the New York Islanders. But they might already be nearing
NHL
Flyers Drop Caps, 3-1
Carter Hart made 39 saves - including all 33 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes - to help the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday at Capital One Arena, giving the Flyers a sweep of a two-game home-and-home set of games with the Caps. Hart picked up both victories over the Caps this week, and Philadelphia has now won seven of its last eight games in what is easily its hottest stretch of the season to date.
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Bruins
Leddy expected back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN, SN NOW).
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years.Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots. Rasmus Sandin scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row.Detroit's previous win against the Maple Leafs was a 3-2 overtime victory on Feb. 1, 2019. Toronto had had won nine in a row in regulation over the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21.The Maple Leafs are 18-2-2...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Wins A-Bruin
BOSTON, MA - Going into a game against the top team in the NHL standings, Dave Hakstol wanted his team to play to their identity and do it consistently. His team did so and then some. After a bit of a slow start, the Kraken got the first power play of the game. While they didn't score, after that bit of special teams play, Seattle settled in and turned it on.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Eight is Great
CHICAGO, IL - A bit of history was made tonight. The Kraken went into their final game of a two-week road trip and beat Chicago 8-5. And what a poetic score that was. It matched the total number of wins the Kraken have in this current streak (8, a franchise record) and marked the first time any NHL team has won every game on a road trip of seven games or more. Seattle still remains the only undefeated NHL team in 2023.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Washington won each of the first two meetings between the two longtime geographic rivals, with the first of those victories coming via the shootout. Wednesday's game against the Flyers was Washington's only game in the last five nights, but the schedule thickens considerably for the Caps starting with tonight's game against Philly, which is the first of three games in four nights, four games in six nights and five games in eight nights. Following tonight's home game, the Caps will play seven of their next nine games on the road, including six of their next eight between now and the All-Star break/bye week at the beginning of February.
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
Rangers tie it with second left, defeat Stars in OT
NEW YORK -- K'Andre Miller tied it with one second left in the third period, and Adam Fox scored in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Miller said he didn't know how much time was...
NHL
Making the Kase: TK's NHL All Star Bid
Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Consider it a wink, a nudge. And another part of a season that the Flyers thought Konecny might have had in him, maybe weren't sure, but are certainly extremely glad to see happening.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: ARI @ MIN - 9:57 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Sam Steel preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Kirill Kaprizov's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
