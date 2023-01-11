ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girardville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer

Williamsport, Pa. ­­­— A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jury convicts Monroe County man of manslaughter in 2021 shooting

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at an apartment complex. Jamaine Wilkins was accused of killing Prince Xavier Brown in February 2021 at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township. Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle"...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County ordered to release election video

The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire

LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school

Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police closed off area of Robeson Township; coroner responded to scene

Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. As of Saturday night, police said the investigation is still active. The area of Morgantown Road and Golf Course Road was closed off mid-afternoon Saturday. Roads remained...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hatfield Twp.

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton pair charged with child endangerment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Search and Seizure Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mahanoy City

A Mahanoy City man is facing drug charges after authorities executed a search and seizure warrant late Wednesday. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within the Borough of Mahanoy City.
MAHANOY CITY, PA

