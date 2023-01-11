Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to shoot first responders charged
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Berks County man was arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 7, 2022, in Spring Township, Berks County after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot a group of first responders. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Chapel Hill at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Becky Bartlett stepping down as Deputy Director of Administration for Northampton County
Becky Bartlett, who has served as Deputy Director of Administration in Northampton County for five years and as the County’s Chief Information Officer, will step down later this month. Bartlett said she will be leaving county government effective Jan. 27, according to a news release from the county. In...
Pennsylvania Court on "Obscene Language" and Criminalizing Fighting Words
On August 12, 2021, Appellant was charged with disorderly conduct, pursuant to Sections 5503(a)(2) and (a)(3), in connection with an incident which the trial court summarized as follows:. The incident which resulted in the disorderly conduct charges occurred at the Judge Bernard C. Brominski building[,] which contains the domestic relations...
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
“He was never chief:” Girardville fires officer-in-charge accused of misconduct
GIRARDVILLE – Girardville has another officer-in-charge, the fourth in as many years. After a brief executive session, borough council voted Wednesday to fire Ofc. Fabrizio Bivona and appoint Lt. Jeremy Talanca as acting officer-in-charge. “He was never the chief,” Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said after the meeting. Bivona has identified...
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators searching Exeter Township landfill in relation to missing person case
EXETER TWP., Pa - Bulldozers sift through mounds of garage searching for clues. "This is kinda crazy, but I mean the world we live in today, things like this happen,” said Joe Clevenstine of Exeter Township. The man lives across the street from the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury convicts Monroe County man of manslaughter in 2021 shooting
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at an apartment complex. Jamaine Wilkins was accused of killing Prince Xavier Brown in February 2021 at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township. Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County ordered to release election video
The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
WGAL
Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire
LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
Police: Woman in need of a ride threw rocks at passing vehicles
DALLAS TWP. — Township police charged Jamey Lynn McManamon after she allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles on Upper Demunds Road earlier this week. McManamon, 45, address listed as homeless, told police she needed a ride, according to court records. Police responded to Upper Demunds Road just before 11...
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school
Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township; coroner responded to scene
Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. As of Saturday night, police said the investigation is still active. The area of Morgantown Road and Golf Course Road was closed off mid-afternoon Saturday. Roads remained...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Hatfield Twp.
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, faces charges related to the Oct. 27, 2022, hit-and-run in Hatfield that killed 83-year-old Linford Michener of Hatfield, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Scranton pair charged with child endangerment
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
skooknews.com
Search and Seizure Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mahanoy City
A Mahanoy City man is facing drug charges after authorities executed a search and seizure warrant late Wednesday. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within the Borough of Mahanoy City.
