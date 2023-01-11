Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
A Guide to Every Wild Cameo in the ‘House Party’ Reboot
New Line Cinema’s House Party remake, in theaters now, has more celebrity cameos than one can count on both hands. In fact, one of the joys of viewing it with a crowd of people, as opposed to watching it at home, is getting to collectively gasp and holler at the bevy of famous faces who end up crashing LeBron James’ crib—or attending a separate “Illuminati” gathering.It’s no surprise that so many celebrities would agree to appear in a reboot of the beloved ’90s cult comedy. One can also imagine that a basketball star as popular as James, whose SpringHill Company...
