100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
jackcentral.org
NAU drops home conference game against Portland State
NAU women’s basketball lost Thursday’s home conference game against Portland State 79-66. NAU battled through the first half and held a slim halftime lead but Portland State showed offensive consistency down the stretch of the second half and bested the Lumberjacks after they had dropped both matchups against NAU last season.
jackcentral.org
Vikings axe Lumberjacks 17-point comeback at the buzzer, 75-74
After splitting a two-game home set against Montana and Montana State, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks traveled to Portland for a bout against the Portland State Vikings. The Vikings would come out victorious at the buzzer after NAU missed four free throws in a row down the stretch. The Lumberjacks (5-12,...
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
Back-to-back storms impact Arizona now through early next week
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
AZFamily
Why there may be fewer campsites in northern Arizona this summer
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nature lovers hoping to avoid the Valley summer heat with a camping trip to the High Country may have a challenging time finding a campsite or spot to park their RV this year. The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is considering new fire restrictions to cut down on wildfires. The proposed changes include increasing the area where year-round camping and campfires are banned near Flagstaff. People would also be forbidden from driving around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash during Stage 2 fire restrictions. “In taking a hard look at everything the Flagstaff Ranger District could do to reduce risk from human-caused wildfire, we found it necessary to consider additional steps during the hotter and drier part of the year,” deputy ranger Nick Mustoe said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities, and we’re confident that these proposed changes balance community safety with public land access.”
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
