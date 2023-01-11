Read full article on original website
NU Takes Second in West Point Open
West Point, N.Y.- Nebraska battled in their first meet of the 2023 season competing against Penn State, Army, Navy, and Springfield in the West Point Open where they claimed second place on the first day of team competition. The Huskers ended with a final team score of 399.300. Nebraska claimed...
Huskers Set for Lindsey Ferris Invitational
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team travels to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take on George Washington, Cornell and William and Mary in the Lindsey Ferris Invitational. The meet will take place Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. (CT). The Huskers last faced the George Washington in 2022, when GW claimed...
Huskers Dominate Gophers, 21-9
Lincoln, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.
NIL Update from Nebraska Athletics
On Thursday, January 12, Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts sent the following message to fans regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) updates related to Nebraska Athletics:. Happy New Year Huskers!. The New Year has brought many new faces to Husker Athletics, most notably in our football program....
Huskers Begin Season with Graduate Classic
The Nebraska track and field team begins a new era under interim head coach Justin St. Clair this weekend with the Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. Competition gets underway on Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Graduate Classic Meet Information. Host:...
Huskers Travel to Morehead State to Open Spring Portion of Season
The No. 4 Nebraska Rifle team (5-4) will travel to Morehead, Ky., this Saturday, Jan. 14, to open up the spring portion of the 2022-23 season against the Morehead State Eagles. The match is set to start at 7 a.m. (central) at the Button Rifle Range. Results can be found...
Huskers Debut at West Point Open
Ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, the Nebraska Huskers return back to competition for the 2023 season this Friday, January 13 & Saturday, January 14 in West Point, N.Y. to battle against Army, Navy, Penn State, and Springfield. Competition is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. CT at the Holleder Center.
Two Former Huskers Prepare for Korn Ferry Tour
Scott Gutschewski and Brandon Crick, two former Huskers, will make their 2023 professional debuts as members of the Korn Ferry Tour competing at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at the Sandals Emerald Bay Course on January 15-18. Gutschewski, who will be making his 234th career professional start, is an Omaha...
