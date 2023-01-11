Lincoln, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.

