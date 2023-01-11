Read full article on original website
Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals
10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall causing his car to turn sideways and flip. He was ejected from the car.
Martin Truex Jr. gives update on retirement decision ahead of the 2023 season
Martin Truex Jr. gives out an update regarding his retirement decision ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500 after an unexpected down year.
3 best candidates to become Joe Gibbs Racing’s next driver in the No. 18 car
Joe Gibbs Racing will not field the No. 18 car in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Let's dive into the three best candidates to run the number if it returns.
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement
Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point
Jerry Glanville says he learned racing from Dale Earnhardt and the rough side of the sport from the whole Earnhardt family. The post 1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Reason Robbie Knievel Didn't Use A Harley-Davidson Like His Father
Robbie Knievel, son of the infamous 1970s daredevil Evel Knievel, passed away in a hospice on Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Like his father, the younger Knievel built a career around performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle — though there was one key difference between Robbie's bike and the one his father became a legend on.
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Actor Frankie Muniz to Compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023
The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned
Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on Kevin Harvick's racing career, including a bold prediction of what fans should expect in 2023 and why the competition should be concerned. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries
CadillacBetween the paint and the noise, you're not going to miss these cars.
Ross Chastain enters the season as NASCAR’s top free agent for 2024
Ross Chastain headlines the top free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside other notable names, such as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick
“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
Ashton Torgerson ejected from car in Chili Bowl crash; Transported
The dirt midget racer crashed on Wednesday night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The indoor dirt race is the biggest dirt midget race of the season. The event is currently in preliminary action. Only the top 2 from the Wednesday portion...
