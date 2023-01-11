ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Speedway Digest

Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement

Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SlashGear

The Reason Robbie Knievel Didn't Use A Harley-Davidson Like His Father

Robbie Knievel, son of the infamous 1970s daredevil Evel Knievel, passed away in a hospice on Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Like his father, the younger Knievel built a career around performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle — though there was one key difference between Robbie's bike and the one his father became a legend on.
Sportscasting

Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on Kevin Harvick's racing career, including a bold prediction of what fans should expect in 2023 and why the competition should be concerned. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.

