Not Just Waistlines: Exercise Can Change the Very Molecules in the Human Body That Influence How Genes Behave

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
scitechdaily.com
Holes in T Cells: Previously Unknown Function of Immune Cells Revealed
Researchers just discovered that certain T cells can secrete cytokines that are normally part of the innate immune system. They have now revealed several previously unknown properties of these immune cells that are relevant regarding both autoimmune diseases as well as fighting fungal infections. The study, conducted by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) and an international research team was published in the journal Nature Immunology.
scitechdaily.com
Unlock the Anti-Aging Secrets of the Brain: How 6 Minutes of Exercise Could Delay Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise could extend the lifespan of a healthy brain and delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. New research published in The Journal of Physiology on January 11 shows that a short but intense bout of cycling increases the production of a specialized protein that is essential for brain formation, learning and memory, and could protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline. This insight into the benefits of exercise is part of the drive to develop accessible, equitable, and affordable non-pharmacological approaches that anyone can adopt to promote healthy aging.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals That a Poor Diet Damages Your Blood Vessels
The research team discovered that metabolic disease has a distinct impact on the blood vessels of various organs in our body. They found that blood vessels in the liver and fat tissue have difficulty processing excess lipids, those in the kidneys experience metabolic dysfunction, those in the lungs become highly inflamed, and transport across the brain vessels is defective.
scitechdaily.com
“Nearly Identical to a Human’s” – Scientists Successfully Create Adrenal Gland in a Petri Dish
A team at the University of Pennsylvania successfully induced stem cells to exhibit the properties and functions of a human adrenal gland, a development that may pave the way for new treatments for adrenal inadequacies. The adrenal gland, located above the kidneys, is vital for maintaining overall health. It produces...
scitechdaily.com
Gene Mutation Linked to Autism Found to Overstimulate Brain Cells
A new study led by Rutgers University has highlighted the potential of innovative techniques in understanding and studying mental disorders. A new study led by scientists at Rutgers University has uncovered new insights into the underlying brain mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The study, which spanned seven years, found that a specific gene mutation known to be associated with ASD causes an overstimulation of brain cells that is significantly higher than in brain cells without the mutation.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
scitechdaily.com
Workplace Hazard? Common Dusts Found To Increase Arthritis Risk
They may also amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of disease. Common workplace dusts and fumes from agents such as vapors, gases, and solvents may increase the risk of developing Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), according to research published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Additionally, the study suggests that these substances may amplify the negative effects of smoking and genetic predisposition on the risk of RA.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Discovered the Remains of Two 455 Million-Year-Old Worms
A study led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and the Institute of Geoscience (IGEO, CSIC-UCM) has uncovered two well-preserved species of marine worms from the Palaeozoic era (Ordovician period) 455 million years ago at the Tafilalt Biota site in Morocco. These worms correspond to the new genus and...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals Startling Connection Between Hearing Loss and Dementia in Older Adults
Findings highlight the potential benefit of hearing aids. A new study found that older adults with greater severity of hearing loss were more likely to have dementia, but the likelihood of dementia was lower among hearing aid users compared to non-users. Scientists at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health led the research.
scitechdaily.com
Cedars-Sinai Cancer Breakthrough: Biological Pathway Identified That Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate
Altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings, to be published today (January 13) in the peer-reviewed journal Cell...
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Secrets of Laser-Induced Periodic Surface Structures on Silicon
Researchers have identified the effects of the choice of laser on LIPSS, providing insight into key manufacturing parameters. The electronic and optical devices that we use on a daily basis, such as mobile phones, LEDs, and solar cells use transistors and other constituents that are consistently getting smaller and more compact. With an ever-growing need for computing power, storage, and energy efficiency, this trend will only continue to new extremes.
scitechdaily.com
“100 Times Better” – Tiny Magnetic Vortices Could Transform High-Performance Computers
Small magnetic whirlpools could revolutionize high-performance computer memory storage. Magnets create invisible fields that attract certain materials. A familiar example is refrigerator magnets. However, they also play a vital role in storing data in computers. By exploiting the direction of the magnetic field (for example, up or down), microscopic bar magnets can each store one bit of memory as a zero or one, which is the basis of computer language.
scitechdaily.com
Repeated Stress Can Accelerate Aging of the Eye
Stress-induced retinal aging produces symptoms similar to those that occur naturally with aging. New research from the University of California, Irvine, indicates that aging plays a significant role in the death of retinal ganglion cells in glaucoma and that new treatment methods for glaucoma patients can target these unique pathways.
scitechdaily.com
Artificial Organic Neurons Created – Almost Like Biological Nerve Cells
Biorealistic organic electrochemical neurons enabled by ion-tunable antiambipolarity in mixed ion-electron conducting polymers. An artificial organic neuron that closely mimics the characteristics of biological nerve cells has been created by researchers at Linköping University (LiU), Sweden. This artificial neuron can stimulate natural nerves, making it a promising technology for various medical treatments in the future.
scitechdaily.com
Why Is Ice Slippery? A New Approach to the Mystery
An international research team, led by the Complutense University of Madrid, has used computer simulations to study the movement of a solid sliding over ice at the atomic level. The simulation confirms the existence of a self-lubricating layer on the surface of the ice. According to international research led by...
scitechdaily.com
“Something We Had Never Seen Before” – Unusual Cosmic Explosion Blasts Hole in Established Science
The NASA Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, whose Mission Operations Center is located at Penn State University, discovered a blast of high-energy light from a galaxy around 1 billion light-years away on December 11, 2021. The event, which was also picked up by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, calls into question what was previously believed to be settled science concerning gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), the most energetic explosions in the cosmos.
scitechdaily.com
Risk Factors for Falls in Older Americans Identified – A Growing Public Health Concern
Falls among the elderly are an increasingly important public health concern, causing millions of injuries in older adults each year. Older adults living with dementia have twice the risk of falling and three times the risk of incurring serious fall-related injuries, like fractures, compared to those without dementia. For older adults with dementia, even minor fall-related injuries can lead to hospitalization and nursing home admission. A new study from researchers in Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, has shed light on the many and varied fall-risk factors facing older adults in community-living environments.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Flips Our Understanding of Ice Age Frequency
An unexpected discovery of a previously unstudied sediment core from Antarctica by researchers from the University of Otago has flipped our understanding of how often ice ages occurred in Antarctica. According to Dr. Christian Ohneiser, the lead author of the study and a member of the Department of Geology, it...
scitechdaily.com
“Building Blocks of Life” Discovered in Meteorite That Crashed Landed in England
New research has been published on the organic analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite which crashed landed onto a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, England in 2021. The research, led by Dr. Queenie Chan, from the Department of Earth Sciences at Royal Holloway, University of London, found organic compounds from space which holds the secrets to the origin of life.
scitechdaily.com
Small Fish Could Play a Big Role in the Fight Against Malnutrition
According to new research, small, inexpensive fish species caught in seas and lakes in developing countries could help address malnutrition in undernourished individuals, particularly young children. The research was recently published in the journal Nature Food. The researchers discovered that pelagic fish, such as herring, sardines, and anchovies, which live...
