Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into sinkhole in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a driver from high water after their vehicle crashed into a sinkhole Wednesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 7 a.m., a driver crashed into a sinkhole near Northeast Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said a water main break caused a sinkhole in the area.
okcfox.com
Know The Law: Car Accidents
There are a lot of legal terms you need to know when it comes to handling the law. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares some important information about what you need to know if you get into a collision. If you need help from an attorney...
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
KTEN.com
Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
southwestledger.news
Floridian sentenced to prison and 3 Oklahomans indicted for pandemic-related fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Florida man pleaded guilty in Oklahoma City’s federal court, was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud scheme. Less than a week later, three eastern Oklahomans were indicted in Tulsa’s...
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
KOKI FOX 23
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County
CYRIL, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Thursday evening one person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. AlySIa Adams was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSBI, around 4:12 p.m. Thursday on two counts of child neglect....
yukonprogressnews.com
Vendor chosen to ‘build’ new YPD vehicles
Yukon’s newest police vehicles should “hit the streets” within two months after being outfitted with required equipment. Dana Safety Supply Inc. has been selected to install lights, sirens, consoles, protective cages, and computer mounts in five Chevrolet Tahoes. The Yukon Police Department will pay $72,378.85 to buy...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
Investigation Into Suspected Money Laundering Operation In Edmond
A sophisticated suspected money laundering operation was brought down in one of the metro’s most affluent neighborhoods. In November, federal agents raided a home in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood. According to documents, the house was under surveillance for more than a year. On November 8, more than a...
