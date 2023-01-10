ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into sinkhole in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a driver from high water after their vehicle crashed into a sinkhole Wednesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 7 a.m., a driver crashed into a sinkhole near Northeast Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said a water main break caused a sinkhole in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

KTEN.com

Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
CYRIL, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Vendor chosen to ‘build’ new YPD vehicles

Yukon’s newest police vehicles should “hit the streets” within two months after being outfitted with required equipment. Dana Safety Supply Inc. has been selected to install lights, sirens, consoles, protective cages, and computer mounts in five Chevrolet Tahoes. The Yukon Police Department will pay $72,378.85 to buy...
YUKON, OK

