argusjournal.com
UCASU to Acquire 10,000 Sqft Cannabis Property and Build 5,000 Sqft More
ATLANTA, GA, January 12, 2023 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announces today that the company has entered a MOU to acquire a 10,000 square foot cannabis cultivation property in the State of Oklahoma, through a non-cash acquisition and investment deal. Upon closing, UCASU will invest $1 million to build extra 5,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation facility on the same spot.
kswo.com
Five Rural funds to participate in Oklahoma Rural Jobs program
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The program was created in 2022 through the signing of the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act. According to the press release,...
Report: Oklahoma has used 16% of its COVID relief funds
Since Oklahoma received almost $1.9 billion from the $198 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) created by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, a new study shows the Sooner State has only appropriated 16% of that budget.
Netflix Targets Oklahoma for Crackdown on Password Sharing
This is a top 10 list you don't want to be on. According to a new study by Valenciatheaterseating.com Oklahoma is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sharing Netflix passwords and accounts. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10 WORST NETFLIX PASSWORD OFFENDERS. Using trends software and...
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Oklahoma Lawmakers Looking To Raise State Minimum Wage
Lawmakers are considering raising Oklahoma's minimum wage for the first time in decades. The proposed bill would boost the minimum wage to $13 an hour, with 50-cent increases for the next five years. Reno Hammond, business manager at the Laborer's International Union of North America, said bringing wages up could...
Tax changes in 2023
It's that time of the year for folk's to begin thinking about everyone's favorite topic...."taxes" and the changes to look out for in 2023!
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
news9.com
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
kjrh.com
Data shows sales tax collections from Medical Marijuana rising
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Tax Commission is tracking sales and local tax collections from the medical marijuana statewide. Here is a look at the breakdown for December 2022 by county. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
okctalk.com
Popshelf coming to OKC
“It's like Target and a dollar store had a baby.”. That's a common description of pOpshelf, a new discount chain bringing its first Oklahoma stores to the Westgate Marketplace at I-40 and MacArthur and Choctaw Plaza on 23rd. Popshelf has an aggressive expansion strategy; it's likely there will be more...
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
southwestledger.news
Arkansas reduces corporate tax rate
Arkansas’ top corporate income tax rate was reduced from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1. The top corporate income tax rate applies to corporate income exceeding $25,000, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. Although Arkansas’ rate declined, it’s still higher than rates in Oklahoma and a...
KOCO
Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
