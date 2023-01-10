OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that would raise the pay for election poll workers will be considered during the legislative session that starts in earnest next month. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to the process,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain). “But during this last election cycle, many counties faced worker shortages. I believe increasing the compensation for these jobs would help address this issue.”

