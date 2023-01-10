Read full article on original website
Related
southwestledger.news
Tech sector experiencing heavy layoffs, but job creation underway in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — “Although there are an increasing number of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector and also in the mortgage industry, hiring in other sectors of the economy are more than offsetting these on net,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said recently.
southwestledger.news
Pay increase is proposed for election poll workers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that would raise the pay for election poll workers will be considered during the legislative session that starts in earnest next month. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to the process,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain). “But during this last election cycle, many counties faced worker shortages. I believe increasing the compensation for these jobs would help address this issue.”
southwestledger.news
Arkansas reduces corporate tax rate
Arkansas’ top corporate income tax rate was reduced from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1. The top corporate income tax rate applies to corporate income exceeding $25,000, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. Although Arkansas’ rate declined, it’s still higher than rates in Oklahoma and a...
southwestledger.news
Outgoing Attorney General settles 4 opioid cases
OKLAHOMA CITY — Outgoing Attorney General John O’Connor issued a media statement last week saying the state had reached a settlement with four parties in Oklahoma’s ongoing opioid lawsuit. O’Connor said the state had settled with Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. He said the state would...
Comments / 2