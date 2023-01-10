Read full article on original website
Wait till all the government agencies and officials are brought to justice. It’s going to be ugly for Oklahomans. Stitt can run behind the Bible, but he can’t hide behind the Constitution.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State...
KTEN.com
Caretaker arrested in Oklahoma missing girl case
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
Oklahoma's new AG says he will continue prosecution of Epic school founders
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office would take the lead in prosecuting the founders of a charter school accused of pilfering state tax dollars. Ben Harris, David Chaney and Josh Brock, founders of Epic Charter Schools, were arrested by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation in June. They were charged with embezzlement of state funds, racketeering, obtaining money by false pretense, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, submitting false documents to the...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Stitt speaks on how state officials plan to handle drug trafficking in Oklahoma
How do you stop fentanyl from coming into Oklahoma?. “The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is all over that issue, but we have to find out where it is coming from and slow that supply down,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt said he believes that supply is coming from Mexico.
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
Investigation Into Suspected Money Laundering Operation In Edmond
A sophisticated suspected money laundering operation was brought down in one of the metro’s most affluent neighborhoods. In November, federal agents raided a home in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood. According to documents, the house was under surveillance for more than a year. On November 8, more than a...
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
KOCO
Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting
If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
Netflix Targets Oklahoma for Crackdown on Password Sharing
This is a top 10 list you don't want to be on. According to a new study by Valenciatheaterseating.com Oklahoma is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sharing Netflix passwords and accounts. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10 WORST NETFLIX PASSWORD OFFENDERS. Using trends software and...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
Report: Oklahoma has used 16% of its COVID relief funds
Since Oklahoma received almost $1.9 billion from the $198 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) created by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, a new study shows the Sooner State has only appropriated 16% of that budget.
