southwestledger.news
Tech sector experiencing heavy layoffs, but job creation underway in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — “Although there are an increasing number of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector and also in the mortgage industry, hiring in other sectors of the economy are more than offsetting these on net,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said recently.
southwestledger.news
Arkansas reduces corporate tax rate
Arkansas’ top corporate income tax rate was reduced from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1. The top corporate income tax rate applies to corporate income exceeding $25,000, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. Although Arkansas’ rate declined, it’s still higher than rates in Oklahoma and a...
southwestledger.news
If 1989 Oklahoma House episode is any indication, McCarthy’s issues with dissidents are just starting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A harbinger of what awaits newly elected U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy occurred 32 years ago in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. McCarthy (R-California) finally was elected Speaker early Saturday morning on the 15th ballot after a four-day intramural brawl during which he made multiple concessions to a group of hard-line members of the Republican Caucus to secure their votes.
southwestledger.news
Outgoing Attorney General settles 4 opioid cases
OKLAHOMA CITY — Outgoing Attorney General John O’Connor issued a media statement last week saying the state had reached a settlement with four parties in Oklahoma’s ongoing opioid lawsuit. O’Connor said the state had settled with Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. He said the state would...
southwestledger.news
Unemployment rates remain low, job growth continues at high level
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission ended 2022 on a high note: first-time claims for jobless benefits filed the week ending Dec. 31 numbered 1,162, the ninth lowest count for the year and 283 fewer than the week before. Similarly, the unadjusted total of 1,445 initial unemployment...
