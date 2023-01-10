Read full article on original website
Floridian sentenced to prison and 3 Oklahomans indicted for pandemic-related fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Florida man pleaded guilty in Oklahoma City’s federal court, was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud scheme. Less than a week later, three eastern Oklahomans were indicted in Tulsa’s...
Tech sector experiencing heavy layoffs, but job creation underway in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — “Although there are an increasing number of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector and also in the mortgage industry, hiring in other sectors of the economy are more than offsetting these on net,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said recently.
Pay increase is proposed for election poll workers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that would raise the pay for election poll workers will be considered during the legislative session that starts in earnest next month. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to the process,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-McCurtain). “But during this last election cycle, many counties faced worker shortages. I believe increasing the compensation for these jobs would help address this issue.”
If 1989 Oklahoma House episode is any indication, McCarthy’s issues with dissidents are just starting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A harbinger of what awaits newly elected U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy occurred 32 years ago in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. McCarthy (R-California) finally was elected Speaker early Saturday morning on the 15th ballot after a four-day intramural brawl during which he made multiple concessions to a group of hard-line members of the Republican Caucus to secure their votes.
Unemployment rates remain low, job growth continues at high level
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission ended 2022 on a high note: first-time claims for jobless benefits filed the week ending Dec. 31 numbered 1,162, the ninth lowest count for the year and 283 fewer than the week before. Similarly, the unadjusted total of 1,445 initial unemployment...
