LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, wants to be an economic ambassador for the Natural State. She told 40/29 News she has a lot of contacts and will use them to call up CEOs from other states. She will tell them about the low cost of living and doing business in Arkansas and that the state has a workforce they need.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO