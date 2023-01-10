ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge wants to bring jobs to the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, wants to be an economic ambassador for the Natural State. She told 40/29 News she has a lot of contacts and will use them to call up CEOs from other states. She will tell them about the low cost of living and doing business in Arkansas and that the state has a workforce they need.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,566 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,566 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down from the 4,015 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 509 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
wchstv.com

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas man gets $120K water bill

Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?

ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
ARKANSAS STATE
southwestledger.news

Tech sector experiencing heavy layoffs, but job creation underway in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — “Although there are an increasing number of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector and also in the mortgage industry, hiring in other sectors of the economy are more than offsetting these on net,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said recently.
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE

