a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
Drag queens, daylight savings & vaccine harm focus of early bills filed in Arkansas legislature
Arkansas legislators are wasting no time getting bills filed for the current session, and while several bills cover government work such as budget fillings, others get into social issues.
KHBS
Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge wants to bring jobs to the state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, wants to be an economic ambassador for the Natural State. She told 40/29 News she has a lot of contacts and will use them to call up CEOs from other states. She will tell them about the low cost of living and doing business in Arkansas and that the state has a workforce they need.
Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
KATV
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement wants to eliminate asset limit for food stamps
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on Jan. 5 that they are urging the Arkansas General Assembly and Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to get rid of the asset limit for food stamps. "The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to...
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs 8 executive orders in first 48 hours
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Within the first hour of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn in, she got down to business by signing seven executive orders on Tuesday and adding another to the count on Wednesday. Here they are:. Hiring freeze on government agencies. There is a moratorium on...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,566 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,566 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down from the 4,015 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 509 new cases per day in the state,...
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
wchstv.com
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
thv11.com
Arkansas man gets $120K water bill
Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?
ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
Gov. Sanders issues another school-focused executive order
On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.
ktalnews.com
Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field. Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting …. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two...
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
Most of Arkansas' two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn't a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago.
southwestledger.news
Tech sector experiencing heavy layoffs, but job creation underway in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — “Although there are an increasing number of high-profile layoffs, particularly in the technology sector and also in the mortgage industry, hiring in other sectors of the economy are more than offsetting these on net,” Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said recently.
southwestledger.news
Floridian sentenced to prison and 3 Oklahomans indicted for pandemic-related fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Florida man pleaded guilty in Oklahoma City’s federal court, was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud scheme. Less than a week later, three eastern Oklahomans were indicted in Tulsa’s...
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
