A group of parents is spearheading an effort to raise money to help Iredell-Statesville Schools students who cannot afford to pay for breakfast and lunch on school days. The group has launched “A Clean Slate for a Full Plate,” a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for I-SS schools, which otherwise would have to cover the cost of the meals from their operating budgets.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO