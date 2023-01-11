Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Find Your Purpose: Mitchell Community College celebrates MLK’s enduring legacy (Photos)
Mitchell Community College staff, students and community residents celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Statesville Campus. The event was sponsored by Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council. Facilities Support Services staff member Roy Davidson recited King’s famous “I...
Livingstone College students feed the homeless to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College observed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the way it was intended: A Day of Service. The college fed homeless individuals of Rowan County at the Salisbury Civic Center on Friday, providing hot meals, toiletries and conversation. The college gave away 41 packaged...
MLK event speaker urges Troutman community to unite, move forward
Town Manager Ron Wyatt welcomed about 75 community members who gathered to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the second annual Town of Troutman MLK Breakfast on Friday at the Career Academy and Technical School. After enjoying a breakfast prepared by Chef Nate Turner’s culinary arts...
High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come
In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
Statesville High teacher named finalist for 2023 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award
Izabella Botello, an English teacher at Statesville High School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists were selected based on their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students...
City of Statesville offices closed on January 16 in observance of MLK Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ♦ Residential Routes: Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.
Margaret Louise Dobbins
Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
Thomas William White Sr.
Thomas “Tommy” William White Sr., 88, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Willow Valley in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tommy was born on October 13, 1934, in Iredell County to the late Claude and Lucy Jurney White. He was retired from Union Grove Saw and Knife and was a member of the Zodiac Club and Ruritan Club. Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed dancing and gospel music.
Jerald Morris Cooper
Jerald “Jerry” Morris Cooper, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Morris and Ruth Sharpe Cooper. Jerald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967...
Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.
Arthur “Artie” Joseph Brown Jr., 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Rose Richards Brown. Artie proudly served our country in the United States Army and was very proud...
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 13)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Summary: The Network Administrator is responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and managing software, hardware, and networks. Resourcefulness is a necessary skill in this role. Ability to diagnose and resolve problems quickly. Communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. Ensure that technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently. Collaborate and offer necessary technical support for firewall and network systems.
William Tyrone Lowery Sr.
Mr. William Tyrone Lowery Sr., 52, was born in Mooresville, N.C. on December 31, 1970, to the late Freddie Kent Cornelius and the late Beryline Lowery Gray. He departed this life on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tyrone graduated from Statesville High School with the Class of 1989 and attended Barber...
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House. Irene was born on November 14, 1935, in Rowan County, N.C., to the late Glenn C. and Ethel Eudy Wilhelm. She worked at J.C. Penney warehouse and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church.
Group launches crowdfunding campaign to cover cost of I-SS students’ unpaid meals
A group of parents is spearheading an effort to raise money to help Iredell-Statesville Schools students who cannot afford to pay for breakfast and lunch on school days. The group has launched “A Clean Slate for a Full Plate,” a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for I-SS schools, which otherwise would have to cover the cost of the meals from their operating budgets.
Christopher VanDarren Davis
Christopher VanDarren Davis, 48, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, doing one of the things he loved best, tending the baseball diamond at South Iredell High School. He was born on July 2, 1974, in Davie County, N.C., to Brenda Hines Davis and the late Danny Davis. Chris...
N.C. A&T sisters successfully launch annual basketball showcase
N.C. A&T is home to plenty of entrepreneurial and innovative minds and these N.C. A&T sisters are a clear example of what Aggies do. N.C. A&T’s own Moriah Terry, a senior international business student and Aliyah Terry, a sophomore computer engineering student, launched their inaugural basketball showcase. Being a...
MerleFest celebrates 35 years of music, moments and memories
Wilkesboro — MerleFest, presented by Window World, will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday and commemorate the festival’s 35th year in 2023. The festival will be held on the campus of Wilkes Community College on April 27-30. To celebrate the historic milestone, organizers intend to showcase MerleFest’s unique...
Kayla Edith Smarowsky
Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness. Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.
Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail
The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
Terry Alphonzo Davis
Mr. Terry Alphonzo Davis, 60,was born in Iredell County on April 26, 1962, to the late Alphonzo and Ada Magdelina Wasson Bridges. He departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Terry attended Iredell County Schools and was a graduate of North Iredell...
